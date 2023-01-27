ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Federal Funding to Help Expand and Modernize Electric Grid in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oconto County company is getting a federal grant to expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid. Oconto Electric Cooperative in Oconto Falls will receive a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. This loan includes $325,000 in smart grid technologies.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Beef Leadership Institute applications are open

VERONA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Beef Council and the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association will host a new, year-long program to train future champions of Wisconsin’s Cattle Industry. Applications for the newly created Wisconsin Beef Leadership Institute are now open and will be accepted through March 1. Those selected...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin DNR Now Recruiting Seasonal Workers

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — How would you like to work in the great outdoors this summer?. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff for Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state...
WISCONSIN STATE
DWD has 2022 Unemployment Tax Forms Ready

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Workforce Development is reminding people who received unemployment payments last year to get their tax forms for 2022. DWD says those forms are now available online from the state’s unemployment aid portal. Taxable income includes state benefits, but also federal pandemic payments...
WISCONSIN STATE
Record Breaking Spending on Governor’s Race

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — A new report backs up previous studies on spending in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race. An analysis released by The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign calculated more than $164 million in spending between the candidates and outside political groups. It blew away the previous Wisconsin record, which was $93...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hundreds of Wisconsin EMS Professionals Arrive in Green Bay Area for Conference

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA) is hosting its annual conference and expo in the Green Bay area this year; with approximately 900 EMS professionals expected to attend. The event hosts multiple critical education and training days for emergency medical service professionals across Wisconsin. Adam Robarge,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fishing Through The Ice And Getting There Safely

LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experts say Lake Winnebago started to form ice after Thanksgiving, but it’s been slow going since then. “We’re a little late, but we’re making ice. Cold weather finally came. Ice conditions aren’t the best on the other side of the lake, but they’re pretty good on the east side,” said Jacob Schwefel, Quinney Fishing Club member.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI

