LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experts say Lake Winnebago started to form ice after Thanksgiving, but it’s been slow going since then. “We’re a little late, but we’re making ice. Cold weather finally came. Ice conditions aren’t the best on the other side of the lake, but they’re pretty good on the east side,” said Jacob Schwefel, Quinney Fishing Club member.

STOCKBRIDGE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO