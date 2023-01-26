ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

McIlroy overcomes Reed, wins Dubai Desert Classic by 1 shot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy watched his 15-foot birdie putt roll into the cup, clenched his fist and let out a roar to celebrate a victory that felt bigger and sweeter than most. Because of whom he beat as much as the big title he won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy