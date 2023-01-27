Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Committee OKs ordinance to protect Chicago Fire Department paramedics 'taking a beating'
CHICAGO -- Amid warnings that Chicago Fire Department paramedics are "taking a literal beating at the hands of their patients," a City Council committee on Monday answered the alarm. The Committee on Public Safety unanimously approved an ordinance championed by Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) at the behest of the Chicago...
Ex-Harvey school district food service director charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings
HARVEY, Ill. -- The former food service director for a south suburban school district has been charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings over a 19-month period. Vera Liddell, 66, who worked for Harvey School District 152 for more than 10 years, was charged with theft and operating...
DC subway employee fatally shot trying to stop gunman on rampage
A gunman opened fire in several locations in a string of random shootings Wednesday, killing a Washington, D.C., Metro subway employee and injuring three others. The DC Metro worker was fatally shot after trying to intervene when the gunman got into a confrontation with a woman on the subway platform at the Potomac Avenue station, according to police.
Chicago shootings: 16 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say
CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and 14 others, including a 3-year-old boy, were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Two people were shot to death Friday afternoon inside a Calumet Heights home. A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the residence after officers arrived to investigate a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found a woman, 47, with a gunshot wound to the head and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Further information was not known. Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
Former CPD officer avoided more than $3K in tickets through perjury, forging documents: prosecutors
CHICAGO -- A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for allegedly getting out of paying dozens of tickets by repeatedly claiming his car had been stolen. Jeffrey Kriv backed up his false claims with fake documents, an investigation by the city's Office of the Inspector General found. In all, Kriv avoided paying $3,665 in fines to the city, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Chicago-area utility suppliers among national leaders in shutoffs for nonpayment: report
CHICAGO -- Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Husband of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
CHICAGO -- A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
UIC hosts Knight and Illinois State
UIC Flames (9-14, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-14, 4-8 MVC) BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the UIC Flames after Seneca Knight scored 24 points in Illinois State's 72-66 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Redbirds have gone 6-5 in home games. Illinois State is 1- when it...
Sandfort, Rebraca spark Iowa past Northwestern, 86-70
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- - Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night. The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but...
Northwestern hosts Michigan after Howard's 21-point outing
Michigan Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the Northwestern Wildcats after Jett Howard scored 21 points in Michigan's 83-61 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wildcats are 10-3 on their home court. Northwestern is ninth in the Big...
