Toppenish, WA

nbcrightnow.com

SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- UPDATE: 6:33 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation one westbound land is now reopened. January 30, 2022. 5:32 a.m. Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation...
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside

The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Semis Crash Sending Apples Everywhere & Closing I-82 Near Zillah

It was a mess all over I-82 after two semis collided sending a truckload of apples all over the highway. The Washington State Patrol is reporting that two semis were in an accident on I-82 near Zillah Washington on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Washington State Patrol says that a Keywest semi lost control, rolled, and collided with another semi hauling apples. At the scene, the engine of the Keywest semi-truck reportedly caught on fire according to Big Country news Connection, and had to be put out by fire crews.
ZILLAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Parts of Naches Ave in Yakima to close for tree trimming

YAKIMA, Wash.- A section of Naches Avenue will be closed in Yakima on Wednesday, February 1 for tree trimming. According to a City of Yakima press release Naches Ave will be closed between Walnut St and Chestnut Ave from 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City hopes to maintain access...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside. According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building. Van...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for "armed and dangerous" man, wanted in connection to deadly Richland shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Enforcement order issued against Army for Yakima Training Center contamination

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Ecology issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that requires the Army to address environmental hazards at the Yakima Training Center. “This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action," said Ecology Director Laura Watson. "Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold...
YAKIMA, WA

