nbcrightnow.com
SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- UPDATE: 6:33 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation one westbound land is now reopened. January 30, 2022. 5:32 a.m. Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation...
Yakima Police Trying To Slow Drivers Find Those Impaired
Yakima Police Officers are busy trying to send a message to drivers in Yakima to slow down and not run red lights. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. You can't say Officers aren't busy...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
610KONA
Semis Crash Sending Apples Everywhere & Closing I-82 Near Zillah
It was a mess all over I-82 after two semis collided sending a truckload of apples all over the highway. The Washington State Patrol is reporting that two semis were in an accident on I-82 near Zillah Washington on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Washington State Patrol says that a Keywest semi lost control, rolled, and collided with another semi hauling apples. At the scene, the engine of the Keywest semi-truck reportedly caught on fire according to Big Country news Connection, and had to be put out by fire crews.
FOX 11 and 41
Parts of Naches Ave in Yakima to close for tree trimming
YAKIMA, Wash.- A section of Naches Avenue will be closed in Yakima on Wednesday, February 1 for tree trimming. According to a City of Yakima press release Naches Ave will be closed between Walnut St and Chestnut Ave from 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City hopes to maintain access...
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KIMA TV
High-speed crash into brick building in Sunnyside leaves one dead
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- One man has died after his car crashed into a brick building in Sunnyside, police say. Police say they were called to the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd. in Sunnyside around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the accident appears to be a high-speed impact into...
KIMA TV
DTG to close off 80 acres of what had been a recreational area
YAKIMA, Wash. – Today, DTG Recycle will be closing off an area of their land that has been used for years as a public trail network. They will be fencing off 80 acres located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. DTG says the closure is due to some...
FOX 11 and 41
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 31: Pedestrian hit and killed in Kennewick, controlled burn gets out of hand in Umatilla, above freezing but still cold temps and more
One person is dead after a pedestrian vs. car crash in Kennewick. A controlled burn flared up in Umatilla and it's plan your vacation day. The weather should be warmer than yesterday, but still cold before a late week warm up.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 31: One person is dead after a car hits a building in Sunnyside and an in-depth look at the KSD levy
One person is dead after a car reportedly crashed into a building in Sunnyside. The YCSO is on scene investigating. NonStop Local's Max Hughes takes an in-depth look at the KSD levy on the ballot in the upcoming February special election.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 29, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
yaktrinews.com
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for "armed and dangerous" man, wanted in connection to deadly Richland shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.
kpic
Washington man arrested near Klamath Falls after traffic stop leads to vehicle search
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says a Washington man was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, 30-year-old Sergio Luiz Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Washington was originally stopped for a lane usage violation near milepost 276. During the...
nbcrightnow.com
Enforcement order issued against Army for Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Ecology issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that requires the Army to address environmental hazards at the Yakima Training Center. “This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action," said Ecology Director Laura Watson. "Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold...
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
