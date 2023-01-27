Read full article on original website
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
kjluradio.com
Bench trial begins Monday for former state lawmaker wanting on Columbia school board ballot
A bench trial over whether to let former state lawmaker Chuck Basye on the ballot for the Columbia School Board is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon. Candidates for the district’s school board had until December 27 to file paperwork in the district’s office to be placed on the April 4 ballot. But since the district had closed before that date for Christmas break, candidates were directed to file early or make accommodations to get their paperwork in before the deadline.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business
Firefighters were still on the scene past noon of a Monday morning fire at a Jefferson City business. The post Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on state gun policies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S., from a supermarket slaying in Buffalo, New York, to an elementary school tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, to a recent shooting at a California dance hall. Rather than provoking...
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
kwos.com
Prosecutors and defense attorneys clash in court in case involving Columbia doctor charged with rape
Bond has been set at $1-million cash-only for a Columbia physician charged with raping a woman he met at a bar in October. 939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Friday afternoon’s emotional bond review hearing for 37-year-old Dr. Travis Birkhead, who also has ties to eastern Missouri’s Troy. Prosecutors say Birkhead met a woman in October at the Black and Gold tavern on Columbia’s Business Loop, and later raped her. Prosecutors describe Birkhead as a danger to the community.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis woman dies after wrecking her truck on icy roads in Morgan County
A St. Louis woman dies when she wrecks her truck on an icy Morgan County road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bridget Burgoon, 20, was driving on Highway 50 last night, just west of Syracuse, when she lost control of her pickup truck and spun into the path of an oncoming truck. Burgoon was transported to a Jefferson City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
kjluradio.com
Search continues for missing Fulton woman
The search continues for a missing Fulton woman. Jennifer Dudenhoeffer, 35, was last seen January 8 in the Holts Summit area. She’s described as a white female, with brown hair and eyes. She stands 5’2” and weighs 132 pounds. Authorities report her blue 2010 Honda Civic with Massachusetts plates is also missing.
Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
kjluradio.com
Two EMTs injured when ambulance overturns on slick roads in Maries County
Two emergency responders escape with minor injuries after their ambulance overturns on slick roads in Maries County. The Osage Ambulance District reports two medics were responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries last night around 5 p.m. when their ambulance slid off the road and overturned onto its side.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 30, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Saturday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect. Officers made contact with the suspect while en route to the call. Another Officer made contact with the reporting party, who wished to press charges for harassment. After a brief struggle, the suspect was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Jeremy E. Pointer, 43, Homeless, was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree and felony Resisting Arrest.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for shooting with injuries on the Business Loop
One person is injured, and another is arrested for a shooting on Columbia’s Business Loop. The Columbia Police Department reports it was called to the 1800 block of West Business Loop 70 on Monday night around 6:30 to investigate reports of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man dies in head-on crash 5 miles east of Climax Springs
A Camden County man dies in a two-vehicle crash about 14 miles north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Matthew Hallquist, 32, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 7 on Sunday morning when an oncoming Jeep crossed the center line and struck his car head on. Hallquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc17news.com
One arrested, one shot near Cosmo Park in Columbia
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County
A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man killed in Camden County crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash in Camden County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at MO 7, three quarters of a mile north of Bollinger Creek Road around 9:41 a.m. The crash happened when Shaylin...
