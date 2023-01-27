ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kjluradio.com

Bench trial begins Monday for former state lawmaker wanting on Columbia school board ballot

A bench trial over whether to let former state lawmaker Chuck Basye on the ballot for the Columbia School Board is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon. Candidates for the district’s school board had until December 27 to file paperwork in the district’s office to be placed on the April 4 ballot. But since the district had closed before that date for Christmas break, candidates were directed to file early or make accommodations to get their paperwork in before the deadline.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Prosecutors and defense attorneys clash in court in case involving Columbia doctor charged with rape

Bond has been set at $1-million cash-only for a Columbia physician charged with raping a woman he met at a bar in October. 939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Friday afternoon’s emotional bond review hearing for 37-year-old Dr. Travis Birkhead, who also has ties to eastern Missouri’s Troy. Prosecutors say Birkhead met a woman in October at the Black and Gold tavern on Columbia’s Business Loop, and later raped her. Prosecutors describe Birkhead as a danger to the community.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Louis woman dies after wrecking her truck on icy roads in Morgan County

A St. Louis woman dies when she wrecks her truck on an icy Morgan County road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bridget Burgoon, 20, was driving on Highway 50 last night, just west of Syracuse, when she lost control of her pickup truck and spun into the path of an oncoming truck. Burgoon was transported to a Jefferson City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Search continues for missing Fulton woman

The search continues for a missing Fulton woman. Jennifer Dudenhoeffer, 35, was last seen January 8 in the Holts Summit area. She’s described as a white female, with brown hair and eyes. She stands 5’2” and weighs 132 pounds. Authorities report her blue 2010 Honda Civic with Massachusetts plates is also missing.
FULTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For January 30, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Saturday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect. Officers made contact with the suspect while en route to the call. Another Officer made contact with the reporting party, who wished to press charges for harassment. After a brief struggle, the suspect was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Jeremy E. Pointer, 43, Homeless, was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree and felony Resisting Arrest.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for shooting with injuries on the Business Loop

One person is injured, and another is arrested for a shooting on Columbia’s Business Loop. The Columbia Police Department reports it was called to the 1800 block of West Business Loop 70 on Monday night around 6:30 to investigate reports of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man dies in head-on crash 5 miles east of Climax Springs

A Camden County man dies in a two-vehicle crash about 14 miles north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Matthew Hallquist, 32, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 7 on Sunday morning when an oncoming Jeep crossed the center line and struck his car head on. Hallquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
abc17news.com

COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County

A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man killed in Camden County crash Sunday

CAMDEN COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash in Camden County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at MO 7, three quarters of a mile north of Bollinger Creek Road around 9:41 a.m. The crash happened when Shaylin...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

