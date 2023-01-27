This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Saturday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect. Officers made contact with the suspect while en route to the call. Another Officer made contact with the reporting party, who wished to press charges for harassment. After a brief struggle, the suspect was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Jeremy E. Pointer, 43, Homeless, was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree and felony Resisting Arrest.

