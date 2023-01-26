ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Columbia Missourian

Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team’s fifth consecutive National League East title, signed a contract extension Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season.
Columbia Missourian

No. 3 Houston rallies for 75-69 win over Cincinnati

Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday in Houston. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10 of 14 from the field. J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and six rebounds, and Jamal Shead scored 13 points for Houston (20-2, 8-1 American Athletic Conference).
CINCINNATI, OH
Columbia Missourian

Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

KANSAS CITY — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO

