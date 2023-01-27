Read full article on original website
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
Tom Brady's Retirement Could Give Bears Multiple Offseason Gifts
Brady's retirement could be blessing for Bears in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tom Brady era is officially over. For good this time. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to his social media channels. Brady retired last offseason but unretired after just 40 days, electing to return for one more run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When Will Tom Brady Begin With FOX? Network Reportedly Had ‘No Idea' QB Was Retiring
Report: Tom Brady's future bosses had 'no idea' QB was retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. As one career ends, another begins. Just maybe not right away. Tom Brady announced his (final) retirement from NFL football on Wednesday, which opens the door for the 45-year-old to begin his second career as a broadcaster for FOX Sports.
49ers Trade Trey Lance, Sign Tom Brady in NFL Exec's Wild Offseason Prediction
NFL exec boldly predicts 49ers trade Lance, sign Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers' ever-evolving quarterback saga is about to get interesting yet again. For the fourth consecutive offseason, the quarterback position will be a highly-discussed topic surrounding the 49ers. San Francisco will head into the offseason...
Bears Likely Try to Trade No. 1 Pick, Keep Justin Fields, Per Albert Breer
Breer: Bears likely keep Fields, try to trade No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a brief moment of hysteria when the Bears locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft and folks started wondering if the Bears would ditch Justin Fields to draft a new quarterback, a consensus has started forming that Fields will be back with the Bears next year. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer added his voice to that chorus.
49ers' Robbie Gould Is ‘Nowhere Near Retiring'
Robbie Gould is 'nowhere near retiring' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is still chasing after that elusive Super Bowl championship after the San Francisco 49ers' disappointing end to the 2022 NFL season. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game...
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers 2023 Reunion Quickly Shut Down by Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan quickly shuts down Jimmy G-49ers reunion in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brace for another NFL offseason highlighted by quarterback controversy, the head coach and general manager John Lynch cleared up a few things on Wednesday. With both Trey Lance and...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors Fueled by QB's Nathaniel Hackett Praise
Rodgers trade rumors fueled by QB's recent comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another NFL offseason, another opportunity for fans and pundits alike to speculate about Aaron Rodgers’ future. That speculation was kicked into overdrive over the weekend when Adam Schefter reported that word around the league is that the Packers want “to move on” from Rodgers and his hefty contract.
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News
Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
49ers Gift Family of Lifelong Fan Tyre Nichols a Signed Jersey
49ers gift family of Tyre Nichols a signed jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Francisco 49ers surprised the family of Tyre Nichols with a signed jersey on Wednesday. Nichols, a Black man, was attacked by police in Memphis earlier this month and died of his injuries three...
Luke Getsy Wants Justin Fields' Rushing Ability Part of Offense
Luke Getsy wants Fields' rushing ability in offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You could say Justin Fields developed a knack for rushing the football last season. The sophomore quarterback became the third quarterback in history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, joining Michael Vick...
Eagles Star Center Jason Kelce Might Have a Super Bowl Baby
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the...
Perry: Brady Made Right Call to Retire, Even If Another Super Bowl Was Within Reach
Perry: Brady's retirement leaves several teams wondering 'What if?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a man on a beach. By himself. Full of emotion. Excelling at a kid's game deeper into adulthood than anyone before him, Tom Brady somehow wedged his way into the selfie generation. But his latest wasn't of the highly-choreographed-yet-inane variety that is the standard for some 20 years his junior. It had weight. On the verge of tears, seemingly without a script, he announced his retirement.
NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months
Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers rookie quarterback endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. However, no official decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.
Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career
Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
Former Bears LB Khalil Mack Replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl
Khalil Mack replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Khalil Mack was named to his seventh Pro Bowl this season, but he won’t participate in the event. The league announced that Bradley Chubb will replace Mack, since he withdrew due to an injury.
Rick Spielman on Bears' Offseason: ‘It's Rare and It's Exciting'
Ex-NFL GM on Bears offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have the most desirable war chest heading into the upcoming 2023 offseason. Stocked with the No. 1 pick in the draft and the league's most cap space (~$93 million), the front office will be tasked with a litany of decisions.
