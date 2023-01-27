Perry: Brady's retirement leaves several teams wondering 'What if?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a man on a beach. By himself. Full of emotion. Excelling at a kid's game deeper into adulthood than anyone before him, Tom Brady somehow wedged his way into the selfie generation. But his latest wasn't of the highly-choreographed-yet-inane variety that is the standard for some 20 years his junior. It had weight. On the verge of tears, seemingly without a script, he announced his retirement.

11 HOURS AGO