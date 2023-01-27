ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
Tom Brady's Retirement Could Give Bears Multiple Offseason Gifts

Brady's retirement could be blessing for Bears in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tom Brady era is officially over. For good this time. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to his social media channels. Brady retired last offseason but unretired after just 40 days, electing to return for one more run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bears Likely Try to Trade No. 1 Pick, Keep Justin Fields, Per Albert Breer

Breer: Bears likely keep Fields, try to trade No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a brief moment of hysteria when the Bears locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft and folks started wondering if the Bears would ditch Justin Fields to draft a new quarterback, a consensus has started forming that Fields will be back with the Bears next year. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer added his voice to that chorus.
49ers' Robbie Gould Is ‘Nowhere Near Retiring'

Robbie Gould is 'nowhere near retiring' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is still chasing after that elusive Super Bowl championship after the San Francisco 49ers' disappointing end to the 2022 NFL season. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game...
Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers 2023 Reunion Quickly Shut Down by Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan quickly shuts down Jimmy G-49ers reunion in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brace for another NFL offseason highlighted by quarterback controversy, the head coach and general manager John Lynch cleared up a few things on Wednesday. With both Trey Lance and...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors Fueled by QB's Nathaniel Hackett Praise

Rodgers trade rumors fueled by QB's recent comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another NFL offseason, another opportunity for fans and pundits alike to speculate about Aaron Rodgers’ future. That speculation was kicked into overdrive over the weekend when Adam Schefter reported that word around the league is that the Packers want “to move on” from Rodgers and his hefty contract.
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News

Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
Perry: Brady Made Right Call to Retire, Even If Another Super Bowl Was Within Reach

Perry: Brady's retirement leaves several teams wondering 'What if?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a man on a beach. By himself. Full of emotion. Excelling at a kid's game deeper into adulthood than anyone before him, Tom Brady somehow wedged his way into the selfie generation. But his latest wasn't of the highly-choreographed-yet-inane variety that is the standard for some 20 years his junior. It had weight. On the verge of tears, seemingly without a script, he announced his retirement.
NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months

Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers rookie quarterback endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. However, no official decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.
Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career

Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
Rick Spielman on Bears' Offseason: ‘It's Rare and It's Exciting'

Ex-NFL GM on Bears offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have the most desirable war chest heading into the upcoming 2023 offseason. Stocked with the No. 1 pick in the draft and the league's most cap space (~$93 million), the front office will be tasked with a litany of decisions.
