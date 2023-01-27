Read full article on original website
Denver's Michael Malone Gets All-Star Game Coaching Nod
Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
NBA's Last Two Minute Report Validates Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Beef
NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high...
Winter Storm Keeps Detroit Pistons Stranded in Dallas, Wednesday Game Postponed
The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm. The Pistons were unable to fly home to Detroit following their loss Monday against the Mavericks, the NBA announced about 6 1/2 before tipoff. The league said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.
Report: Allie Quigley to Sit Out This Season, But Not Retire
Report: Quigley to sit out this season, not retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will sit out this season, but not retire, according to a report from Holly Rowe of ESPN. Yet another domino has fallen for the Sky, who have lost Candace Parker...
LaVar Ball Expresses Confidence in Eventual Lonzo Return to Floor
LaVar Ball expresses confidence in eventual Lonzo return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, joined Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast on Wednesday to express his confidence in an eventual return for his son on an NBA court. "Lonzo is gonna be fine," Ball said....
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
NBC Chicago
Blackhawks All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Bobby Hull Dies at 84
Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals...
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?
Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
Jed Hoyer: Cubs Hope Bellinger Returns to ‘All-Star' Level
Cubs, Hoyer hope Bellinger returns to ‘all-star’ level originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs’ decision to sign outfielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year contract drew a lot of attention in the baseball world, and President Jed Hoyer isn’t shy about what the organization hopes to get out of the former MVP.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Starting to Meet Teammates' Expectations
Williams starting to meet teammates' expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a play from the Chicago Bulls’ road victory over the Orlando Magic that’s making the social media rounds. Zach LaVine drives and kicks to an open Patrick Williams, who eschews an open corner 3-pointer...
Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career
Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
Rick Spielman on Bears' Offseason: ‘It's Rare and It's Exciting'
Ex-NFL GM on Bears offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have the most desirable war chest heading into the upcoming 2023 offseason. Stocked with the No. 1 pick in the draft and the league's most cap space (~$93 million), the front office will be tasked with a litany of decisions.
49ers Gift Family of Lifelong Fan Tyre Nichols a Signed Jersey
49ers gift family of Tyre Nichols a signed jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Francisco 49ers surprised the family of Tyre Nichols with a signed jersey on Wednesday. Nichols, a Black man, was attacked by police in Memphis earlier this month and died of his injuries three...
Bears OC Luke Getsy: ‘I Have Great Confidence in Justin (Fields)'
Luke Getsy: 'I have great confidence in Justin' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields displayed a terrific sophomore season in the NFL, underlining, highlighting, and boldfacing his ability to run the football. The Bears' quarterback ran for over 1,000 yards, becoming the third quarterback in history to do...
Eagles Did Something Only '85 Bears and '88 49ers Have in NFL Playoffs
Eagles did something only '85 Bears and '88 49ers have originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2023 NFC Championship and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. En route to the Super Bowl, the Eagles blew out the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round...
Why Coaching Senior Bowl Is ‘Huge Advantage' for Bears, Luke Getsy
Why coaching Senior Bowl is 'huge advantage' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is down at the Senior Bowl, serving as the head coach of the American Team. The Senior Bowl is a game between outgoing college seniors, ahead of the NFL...
