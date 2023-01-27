ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

NBC Chicago

Denver's Michael Malone Gets All-Star Game Coaching Nod

Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Keeps Detroit Pistons Stranded in Dallas, Wednesday Game Postponed

The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm. The Pistons were unable to fly home to Detroit following their loss Monday against the Mavericks, the NBA announced about 6 1/2 before tipoff. The league said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

LaVar Ball Expresses Confidence in Eventual Lonzo Return to Floor

LaVar Ball expresses confidence in eventual Lonzo return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, joined Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast on Wednesday to express his confidence in an eventual return for his son on an NBA court. "Lonzo is gonna be fine," Ball said....
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Bobby Hull Dies at 84

Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?

Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Jed Hoyer: Cubs Hope Bellinger Returns to ‘All-Star' Level

Cubs, Hoyer hope Bellinger returns to ‘all-star’ level originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs’ decision to sign outfielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year contract drew a lot of attention in the baseball world, and President Jed Hoyer isn’t shy about what the organization hopes to get out of the former MVP.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career

Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
NBC Chicago

Rick Spielman on Bears' Offseason: ‘It's Rare and It's Exciting'

Ex-NFL GM on Bears offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have the most desirable war chest heading into the upcoming 2023 offseason. Stocked with the No. 1 pick in the draft and the league's most cap space (~$93 million), the front office will be tasked with a litany of decisions.
CHICAGO, IL
