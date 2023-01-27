Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More: What’s Your Favorite Animated Role Voiced by a Musician? Vote!

Call it the world-renown musician to animated movie character pipeline. Several of your favorite pop stars have dabbled in the realm of animated films, for feel good children’s comedies, story book to screen adaptations and otherwise, and it’s not hard to understand why: A voice that sells millions of records would be great for narrating an animate movie character. But Billboard wants to know which one is your favorite.

One of the most recent stars to turn into an animated movie character was Shawn Mendes in 2022’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile . The “Wonder” singer was cast as the titular character of the movie — which is adapted from the 1965 Bernard Waber book of the same name — a crocodile named Lyle who lives a charmed life in New York City with the Primm family, assisting them with chores and being kind to their neighbors’ children. Unfortunately, things go awry when one neighbor insists Lyle be placed in a zoo.

Among other artists that have showed up on the big screen as animated characters are: Taylor Swift in The Lorax , Rihanna in Home , Beyoncé in Epic , Katy Perry in Smurfs , Selena Gomez in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez in Ice Age and more.

