Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More: What’s Your Favorite Animated Role Voiced by a Musician? Vote!

By Starr Bowenbank
 6 days ago

Call it the world-renown musician to animated movie character pipeline. Several of your favorite pop stars have dabbled in the realm of animated films, for feel good children’s comedies, story book to screen adaptations and otherwise, and it’s not hard to understand why: A voice that sells millions of records would be great for narrating an animate movie character. But Billboard wants to know which one is your favorite.

One of the most recent stars to turn into an animated movie character was Shawn Mendes in 2022’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile . The “Wonder” singer was cast as the titular character of the movie — which is adapted from the 1965 Bernard Waber book of the same name — a crocodile named Lyle who lives a charmed life in New York City with the Primm family, assisting them with chores and being kind to their neighbors’ children. Unfortunately, things go awry when one neighbor insists Lyle be placed in a zoo.

Among other artists that have showed up on the big screen as animated characters are: Taylor Swift in The Lorax , Rihanna in Home , Beyoncé in Epic , Katy Perry in Smurfs , Selena Gomez in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez in Ice Age and more.

If you have a favorite, cast your vote in our poll to see what readers’ favorite animated character voiced by a musician is. Or, if we missed your favorite, you can add it to the other box so your vote can count.

Take Our Poll
What Should Win Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

The Grammy Awards are taking over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5), and some of the biggest names in music are going head-to-head for the song of the year award. GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” and DJ Khaled’s “God Did” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy are all up for the Big Four category win. Despite the outcome, we at Billboard want to know who you’d like to see take home the award. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardChuck D Talks PBS & BBC Music Premiere of 'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World'CMA Touring Awards Honor Country Music's Tour CommunityDonald Glover Shares First Look at His New Beyoncé-Inspired TV Series 'Swarm': See the PhotosBest of BillboardH.E.R. & Chris Brown 'Come Through' to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ChartAnne Wilson's 'I Still Believe in Christmas' Crowns Christian Airplay ChartFrank Sinatra, Eartha Kitt, Eagles & More: Here Are All 37 Holiday Songs on This Week's Hot 100
LOS ANGELES, CA
