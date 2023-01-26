How to Watch Jennifer Lopez in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin and Lenny Kravitz are inviting you to attend the ultimate destination wedding in Shotgun Wedding . The romantic comedy will premiere on Prime Video on Friday (Jan. 27).

In the film, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their loved ones for an unforgettable destination wedding — just as the couple start to get cold feet.

Apprehension isn’t the only thing threatening their happy celebration. The entire wedding party is taken hostage tasking Darcy and Tom with saving their loved ones.

The cast of Shotgun Wedding includes: Sonia Braga, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges and Steve Coulter are included in the cast.

Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Alexander Young, Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina are executive producers.

How to Stream Shotgun Wedding on Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding is an Amazon exclusive, which means that it’s only available for Prime members and Prime Video subscribers. If you’re not a Prime member, join with a free 30-day trial to stream Shotgun Wedding and other content in the mega-library free of charge.

Prime Video houses a massive collection of movies, TV shows and concert specials, including M3GAN and other digital releases that you can rent or buy.

Prime is $14.99 a month, or $139 a year, after the free trial ends. The membership includes free same-day, one-day or two-day delivery, exclusive deals, two-hour grocery delivery , unlimited photo storage, plus access to Prime Video, Prime Reading , Amazon Music , Prime Gaming , savings on prescriptions, a free membership to Grubhub+ and other great benefits (Amazon offers discounts for qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients ).

Stream Harlem , The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power , The Boys , Making the Cut , Invincible , Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan , The People We Hate at the Wedding , Argentina, 1985 and other Prime Video exclusives.

Prime Video allows subscribers to stream content from HBO Max , Paramount+ , Starz, Discovery+, BET+, Showtime and other platforms.

