Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
niceville.com
Florida men accused of stealing mail from collection boxes
FLORIDA – Two Florida men have been arrested for allegedly stealing mail and possession of a postal key that reportedly opens U.S. Postal Service collection boxes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23,...
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
WCJB
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
Independent Florida Alligator
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate
After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge
A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
palmcoastobserver.com
Undercover investigation ends in search warrant, four arrests
Four arrests were made at a house in Palm Coast as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug-related search warrant. The search warrant on the home — located on the first block of Black Hawk Drive — came from an undercover investigation, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT conducted the search on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Comments / 14