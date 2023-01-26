Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...

6 DAYS AGO