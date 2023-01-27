Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback
On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away. "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Look: Gisele Bundchen Is Trending After Tom Brady Decision
For the second time in his illustrious career, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is retiring. "Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring, for good," Brady said in a video on Twitter. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up ...
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Justin Fields Decision
The Chicago Bears will not be making a change at quarterback this offseason. Despite having the top overall pick in this year's draft, the Bears will be sticking with Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback and will even look to trade the top overall pick, according to Albert Breer of Sports ...
Colorado Reportedly Lands Another Top College Football Transfer
Deion Sanders' big move to Colorado continues to pay dividends from a recruiting standpoint with another top transfer target set to join his Buffaloes. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Colorado have received a commitment from Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy. ...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
The Spun
