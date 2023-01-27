ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Woburn Teachers' Association Faces $40K Fine as Strike Continues Into Thursday

Classes will be out for a fourth straight day Thursday in Woburn, Massachusetts, despite a judge ordering escalating fines for the continuation of the teacher strike. The strike comes amid contact negotiations, with the Woburn Teachers Association calling for fair contracts, better pay for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes. But the mayor of Woburn calls the strike "illegal," and is slamming educators for "the inconvenience" impacting parents and students.
WOBURN, MA
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer

Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
BRIMFIELD, MA
3 Students Stabbed in Dorchester, 1 Arrested, Police Say

Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
BOSTON, MA
Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says

The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
BROCKTON, MA
Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester, NH

A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire. Officials with the Manchester Fire Department say they responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Elm Street, finding the child unconscious with head trauma. Crews conducted CPR on the boy, who...
MANCHESTER, NH
Somerville Eyes Plan to Cancel Residents' Medical Debt

Thousands of people in Somerville, Massachusetts, could have millions of dollars in medical debt paid off if the city chooses to move forward with a proposal to buy their debt. An ordinance proposed by City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. would allocate $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward a...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Plympton Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

Police in Plympton, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old. Caleb O'Brien was last seen at his home in Plympton, but police did not say when that was. They first announced his disappearance Friday. O'Brien has ties to Kingston, Halifax and Hanson, police said. He is...
PLYMPTON, MA
Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury. Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday. Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds. When he...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Worcester's Growth Has Housing Advocates Calling for Affordable Options

Worcester is growing, and so is housing construction. As new homes are built, leaders in Massachusetts' second-largest city are working to address the rising cost of living with an inclusionary zoning ordinance that would require developers to set aside a certain percentage of units as affordable housing for lower-income residents.
WORCESTER, MA
17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting

A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts. The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
METHUEN, MA
1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
Police Looking for Missing Man in Dedham

Police are looking for a 23-year-old Dedham man that has been missing for almost a week. Daniel McDonald was last seen at Stop and Shop in Mass. Ave. on January 27th. If you have any information, you are urged to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.
DEDHAM, MA
Timeline: How Cold the Arctic Blast Will Feel This Weekend

A wind chill watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire ahead of what's likely to be the coldest wind chill temperatures in seven years this weekend. For some areas in New Hampshire, these could actually be the coldest wind chills in several decades. Actual air temperatures...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate

The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
BOSTON, MA

