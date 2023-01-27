ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

East Lansing High School to see safety improvements

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Security will be increased at East Lansing High School. The school board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss the improvements that were put in place that day. The improvements come after several fights involving students and a gun fell out a backpack. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Up and down temps, and the return of an extinct animal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold start to February - but how long will it last? Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan homeless shelters need workers to help community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures stay below freezing, homeless shelters are struggling to meet the needs of the community. That’s because they don’t have enough workers. Shelters need employees working overnight while people experiencing homelessness sleep. Haven House doesn’t have that right now, so it is...
EAST LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

ELPS School Board Meets Tonight as High School Changes Disciplinary Approach

As struggles at East Lansing’s High School are making statewide news, the school’s administration has shifted approaches to student discipline starting today. This comes as the East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education is set to hold a special meeting tonight night (Monday, Jan. 30) at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium. The stated purpose of the meeting is “School Safety Plan” and the event will be livestreamed.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

How drinking impacts your health and alcohol alternatives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The prevalence of binge-drinking has increased since the pandemic because of isolation. Alcohol sales increased by 2.9 percent during the first year of the pandemic. The largest annual increase in over 50 years. Jan. 31 is the last day of the month which means anyone who...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte police take armed man having mental health crisis into custody peacefully

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who reportedly fired a gun during a mental health crisis was taken into custody Monday night in Charlotte. According to authorities, officers with the Charlotte Police Department responded to a residence located near the intersection of Stoddard and Sheldon streets on a weapons violation complaint at about 10:30 p.m. Police said a 42-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis and fired a gun in the air before going inside the house.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

January 31, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from a pivotal girls clash in the CAAC-Blue at Holt. Plus, a pair of boys basketball games, with stops at DeWitt and Ovid-Elsie, where Laingsburg looked to stay unbeaten. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
LAINGSBURG, MI
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

The 19th annual Jackson Toy Show comes to town this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Looking for weekend plans? Look no more. The Jackson Toy Show is coming to Jackson this weekend for the 19th year. To learn more about the founder, Jerry of the event watch the video below. The show will be held February 4th from 9 am to...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: LCC baseball has been rejuvenated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Varsity sports at Lansing Community College don’t receive much publicity but baseball has been rejuvenated under coach Steve Cutter. In his first season last spring, the Stars had a 44-11 record and made the junior college division two World Series. Cutter has recruited players from all over the country and another big season is expected. And he is big into fundraising now and a first-time First Pitch Dinner is set for February 9th at the Lansing Center.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Public forum on the future of Logan Square Tuesday

A public forum is planned for Tuesday to gather input on what the community would like to see in the Logan Square shopping center on Lansing’s south side. There has been a lot of vacant space in Logan Square on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for some time.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy