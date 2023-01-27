Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
East Lansing High School to see safety improvements
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Security will be increased at East Lansing High School. The school board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss the improvements that were put in place that day. The improvements come after several fights involving students and a gun fell out a backpack. The...
WILX-TV
East Lansing School Board president responds to calls for resignation by stepping down
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing School Board President Kath Edsall stepped down from her position as board president Tuesday night at a special meeting addressing violence at school. Following the district’s presentation for security recommendations and apologies made for needed change on campus, an hours long public...
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
WILX-TV
Up and down temps, and the return of an extinct animal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold start to February - but how long will it last? Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App...
WILX-TV
Potterville Public Schools dismissed early due to power outage, heating issues
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Potterville Public School informed families that they will release students at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Potterville Public Schools, due to a power outage on Tuesday, the boilers throughout the entire district are not functioning as normal. “With the frigid temperatures, the best plan of...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan homeless shelters need workers to help community
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures stay below freezing, homeless shelters are struggling to meet the needs of the community. That’s because they don’t have enough workers. Shelters need employees working overnight while people experiencing homelessness sleep. Haven House doesn’t have that right now, so it is...
eastlansinginfo.news
ELPS School Board Meets Tonight as High School Changes Disciplinary Approach
As struggles at East Lansing’s High School are making statewide news, the school’s administration has shifted approaches to student discipline starting today. This comes as the East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education is set to hold a special meeting tonight night (Monday, Jan. 30) at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium. The stated purpose of the meeting is “School Safety Plan” and the event will be livestreamed.
eastlansinginfo.news
Uvalde Foundation for Kids Opens Investigation Into East Lansing Schools; High School Shifting Approaches
[Update, Jan. 30, 3:20 a.m.: ELi is looking into The Uvalde Foundation for Kids and encourages people reaching out to them to proceed with caution. We have not been able to verify certain aspects of the organization and have concerns about that. We continue to investigate.]. The Uvalde Foundation for...
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WILX-TV
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.
WILX-TV
How drinking impacts your health and alcohol alternatives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The prevalence of binge-drinking has increased since the pandemic because of isolation. Alcohol sales increased by 2.9 percent during the first year of the pandemic. The largest annual increase in over 50 years. Jan. 31 is the last day of the month which means anyone who...
Lansing under ‘Code Blue’ emergency cold weather plan
The plan will go on until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police Chief releases statement in light of Tyre Nichols murder
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memphis authorities released video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five officers on Jan. 7. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. According to The Associated Press, Nichols was hospitalized and died on Jan. 10.
WILX-TV
Charlotte police take armed man having mental health crisis into custody peacefully
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who reportedly fired a gun during a mental health crisis was taken into custody Monday night in Charlotte. According to authorities, officers with the Charlotte Police Department responded to a residence located near the intersection of Stoddard and Sheldon streets on a weapons violation complaint at about 10:30 p.m. Police said a 42-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis and fired a gun in the air before going inside the house.
WILX-TV
January 31, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from a pivotal girls clash in the CAAC-Blue at Holt. Plus, a pair of boys basketball games, with stops at DeWitt and Ovid-Elsie, where Laingsburg looked to stay unbeaten. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
Small market in Lansing offers personalized service and welcoming vibe
A tiny little market on Lansing's east side is having a huge impact on the community, and it has only been open since last fall. But it's not just what's on their shelves that's making a difference.
Lansing couple loses everything in house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
WILX-TV
The 19th annual Jackson Toy Show comes to town this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Looking for weekend plans? Look no more. The Jackson Toy Show is coming to Jackson this weekend for the 19th year. To learn more about the founder, Jerry of the event watch the video below. The show will be held February 4th from 9 am to...
WILX-TV
In My View: LCC baseball has been rejuvenated
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Varsity sports at Lansing Community College don’t receive much publicity but baseball has been rejuvenated under coach Steve Cutter. In his first season last spring, the Stars had a 44-11 record and made the junior college division two World Series. Cutter has recruited players from all over the country and another big season is expected. And he is big into fundraising now and a first-time First Pitch Dinner is set for February 9th at the Lansing Center.
wkar.org
Public forum on the future of Logan Square Tuesday
A public forum is planned for Tuesday to gather input on what the community would like to see in the Logan Square shopping center on Lansing’s south side. There has been a lot of vacant space in Logan Square on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for some time.
