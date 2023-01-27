ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nbi3_0kSjqN9p00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sometimes, it’s the hardest thing to collect. However, in one deadly case, detectives had plenty of evidence to work with.

Teens took a lot of pictures of themselves with their guns at a party before a murder took place and posted them on social media.

According to a warrant, police identified all the teens in the photo from the party and then used cell phone records of the teens’ social media accounts, and security video from the block to piece it all together.

The man with the rose tattoo: FBI seeks suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery

Now, 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina are being charged for their role in a murder and have been arrested.

“This senseless shooting tragically cut short the life of a promising young teen in our community,” said Chief Harold Medina. “I am thankful for our dedicated detectives who worked diligently on this case to bring justice to Jada’s family.”

The arrests stem from when they were kicked out of the party on La Bajada Road near Pat Hurley Park on the west side. They are accused of opening fire from out in the street and hit Jada Gonzales , who was in the house. She died of her injuries.

The group had reportedly been kicked out for having guns and were ‘booed’ by other teens on their way out. Witnesses said they looked embarrassed and angry.

It was right after that, the gunfire rang out, and Gonzales was killed. Police believe the teens were involved in two other shootings within a couple of hours after the party.

Story continues below:

According to the arrest warrant, a 17-year-old girl threw that party, and her parents were home at the time. Her father is suspected to have fired at the teens’ Dodge Charger from the balcony.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque Children, Youth, Families Department office building

Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque Children, Youth, Families Department office building. Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque Children, …. Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque Children, Youth, Families Department office building. Goats help gear up for Little League season in New …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/goats-help-gear-up-for-little-league-season-in-new-mexico/. Documentary highlights two historic...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
PONDEROSA, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Documentary highlights two historic neighborhoods in Albuquerque

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/documentary-highlights-two-historic-neighborhoods-in-albuquerque/. Documentary highlights two historic neighborhoods …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/documentary-highlights-two-historic-neighborhoods-in-albuquerque/. Goats help gear up for Little League season in New …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/goats-help-gear-up-for-little-league-season-in-new-mexico/. New Mexico family asking for information on fatal …. New Mexico family asking for information on fatal crash after driver flees. West Mesa students...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad

Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. State police investigating deputy-involved shooting …. Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling …. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 …. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old killed in altercation with police

The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police!  Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/man-facing-charges-after-fleeing-albuquerque-police-crashing-into-water-line/. Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/man-facing-charges-after-fleeing-albuquerque-police-crashing-into-water-line/. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling …. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 …. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy