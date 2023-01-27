ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen

SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was found dead in an apartment complex near downtown late Friday night. At around 11:25 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of McCullough St., for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in his late 20’s in a fourth-floor...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence

SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with family-assault after hitting ex-girlfriend in the face

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrest a man with several family violence convictions after they say he hit his ex-girlfriend. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Charles Sepulveda was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when he received a phone call from another woman. Police say when the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families

SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Andre McDonald awaits verdict for murder trial

SAN ANTONIO — The closing arguments of the jury trial for Air Force Major Andrew McDonald of the murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald in 2019 will continue Friday. The jury started their deliberation around 1:45 p.m. and continued 5 hours later. The jury was released for Thursday night and will continue their deliberations at 9:15 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available

SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Human smuggler crashes vehicle onto Texas Highway during high-speed pursuit

Two human smugglers, both under the age of 16, crashed during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Frio County, Texas. A 15-year-old smuggler led troopers on a car chase Wednesday but due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 12-year-old passenger, who...
news4sanantonio.com

Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
TEXAS STATE

