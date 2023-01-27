Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Leaders discuss how to lower San Antonio property crime, but no official plan established
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes were way up in 2022, in San Antonio and across the country. Stolen property numbers tripled, burglary and break ins were up almost 25 percent, and larceny/theft was up more than 16 percent. "Those numbers are a gut punch and also a reality check for...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen
SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was found dead in an apartment complex near downtown late Friday night. At around 11:25 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of McCullough St., for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in his late 20’s in a fourth-floor...
news4sanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for driving intoxicated Thursday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Gabriel Flores was arrested near the 1500 block of IH 10 West around midnight Thursday. Police say that officers conducted a traffic stop on Flores'...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
news4sanantonio.com
City says new 'hot spot policing' effort different from the Memphis SCORPION unit
SAN ANTONIO - Tensions are high after videos showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. The officers were members of the department's SCORPION unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods. The unit was created in 2021 to help reduce violent crime in Memphis.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
news4sanantonio.com
'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
news4sanantonio.com
Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Jurors find Andre McDonald guilty of manslaughter; not guilty of murder
SAN ANTONIO - A stunning verdict in the murder trial of Andre McDonald late Friday afternoon. The Air Force Major found not guilty of murdering his wife Andreen, whose body was found dumped in a field back in 2019. Instead, the jury chose to convict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with family-assault after hitting ex-girlfriend in the face
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrest a man with several family violence convictions after they say he hit his ex-girlfriend. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Charles Sepulveda was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when he received a phone call from another woman. Police say when the...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot victim twice then later flagged down officer claiming self defense, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man he claims he killed in self defense. Kameron Hunter Johns, 24, was charged on Wednesday with murder. According to the arrest report, Johns flagged an officer down just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 15...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect arrested after crashing following a high-speed chase in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - Reports of shots fired at a home leads to a high-speed chase outside Bexar County and ends with one man in custody. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Southeast Bexar County when deputies got a call about shots being fired at a home after some sort of argument.
news4sanantonio.com
Andre McDonald awaits verdict for murder trial
SAN ANTONIO — The closing arguments of the jury trial for Air Force Major Andrew McDonald of the murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald in 2019 will continue Friday. The jury started their deliberation around 1:45 p.m. and continued 5 hours later. The jury was released for Thursday night and will continue their deliberations at 9:15 a.m.
news4sanantonio.com
Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available
SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
news4sanantonio.com
Human smuggler crashes vehicle onto Texas Highway during high-speed pursuit
Two human smugglers, both under the age of 16, crashed during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Frio County, Texas. A 15-year-old smuggler led troopers on a car chase Wednesday but due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 12-year-old passenger, who...
news4sanantonio.com
Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
