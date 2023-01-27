Read full article on original website
Robertson Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County Schools, due to concerns about inclement weather, Robertson County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycare will be open. INCOMING WEATHER…. Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week. UPDATE:. “Much of Middle Tennessee is under...
RC. Schools Closed Wed. Feb. 1st – Weather Update
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County Schools, due to concerns about inclement weather, Robertson County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Daycare will be open. INCOMING WEATHER…. According to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee, The next wave of precipitation...
