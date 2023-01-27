Pulaski County sheriff investigating shooting after woman dropped off at hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pulaski County after a woman was dropped off at a hospital Thursday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was dropped off at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, before being taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

The shooting is being investigated at a home on Normandy Lane. The office said an investigation by the Somerset Police Department believes that is where Robinson was shot.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office identified 48-year-old Sonny Lee Powell of Somerset as a suspect in the showing and has obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Powell’s location is unknown at this time, but he is described as a white man, 5-feet 10-inches tall, about 150 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said he was last seen driving a black 1997 Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plates, 979-PYW. He shares a home address with Robinson, but it is unknown the relationship between the two.

The case is still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about the case or Powell’s location is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.







