ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Pulaski County sheriff investigating shooting after woman dropped off at hospital

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VmJi_0kSjps7D00

SOMERSET, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pulaski County after a woman was dropped off at a hospital Thursday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was dropped off at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, before being taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

The shooting is being investigated at a home on Normandy Lane. The office said an investigation by the Somerset Police Department believes that is where Robinson was shot.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office identified 48-year-old Sonny Lee Powell of Somerset as a suspect in the showing and has obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Powell’s location is unknown at this time, but he is described as a white man, 5-feet 10-inches tall, about 150 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said he was last seen driving a black 1997 Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plates, 979-PYW. He shares a home address with Robinson, but it is unknown the relationship between the two.

The case is still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about the case or Powell’s location is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.



Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP arrests 2 in infant death investigation

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has arrested a man and a woman in connection with an infant death investigation. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Rockcastle County Grand Jury returned an indictment stemming from an extensive investigation into the death of a 7-month-old in Rockcastle County. KSP...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Police Released Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash

Police have released the names of those involved in a deadly Pulaski County crash. Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90 as another car, driven by Casey Rose, was in a turning lane on KY-90 at Denny Lane. Investigators say Carrender crossed over and sideswiped Rose’s car. When deputies got to the scene, they found Rose’s car in the turning lane, but Carrender’s car went off the right shoulder and went over a cliff. Officials said there were four people inside Carrender’s car. The driver and two passengers were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The third passenger, 66-year-old Charles Lovell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, deputies noticed a car traveling on East Kentucky 90 with the trunk lid open. Sheriff Tim Catron said the deputies pulled the car over to...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Trio arrested on drug charges over the weekend

Three individuals were arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges Sunday afternoon. According to jail records, 32-year-old Brittany N. Holt and 36-year-old Tracy Munoz, both of Jamestown, were arrested for trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Madison Central wrestling coach arrested, charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment of wife

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife. According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.
RICHMOND, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy