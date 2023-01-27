ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers urged to use caution as winds make for hazardous road conditions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though the snowfall seen by much of the state over the weekend is over, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging motorists to remain cautious, as conditions are still making travel dangerous. Along Interstates 80 and 25, very strong wind gusts are kicking up and blowing...
