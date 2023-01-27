ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield police investigating possible threat made at Milan Institute

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning.

According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out.

The employees called the police department and officers responded quickly, according to the campus director. Regular hours resumed but employers and students were given the option to go home by the institute’s administration.

The police department responded to this incident and it is an ongoing investigation.

KGET

KGET

ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

