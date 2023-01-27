ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Brothers just released from prison accused of beating Las Vegas man to death

By David Charns
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two brothers granted parole last year and released from prison in December are accused of murdering a man just weeks after their release, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through court documents.

Adam Deeg, 37; and Daniel Deeg, 42; each face a charge of open murder for the death of Eugene Grinnell, 40. Adam Deeg was released from custody on Dec. 9; Daniel Deeg on Dec. 16, a spokesperson for the Nevada Parole Board said.

The Deegs are accused of beating Grinnell and stomping on his head outside of an apartment complex near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road in the east valley on Dec. 26, records said. Grinnell died from his injuries two days later in the hospital, documents said.

The beating happened after Grinnell allegedly battered another person earlier in the day, records said.

Several other people are accused of taking part in Grinnell’s beating. Their names were redacted in court documents.

Police obtained video surveillance of the altercation, which they said showed the group pulling Grinnell to the ground and beating him, documents said. Afterward, Adam Deeg took off his shirt and yelled, “Eastside,” police said.

Both Deegs were living at a halfway house following their release from prison, documents said.

Adam Deeg appeared before the parole board in July; his brother in September, records showed.

“I appreciate you considering me to go home and get a chance to change my life,” Daniel Deeg said in his hearing. He was serving a 72-to-180-month sentence for being a habitual offender connected to a drug charge, records showed. Daniel Deeg had completed more than three-quarters of his sentence, which began in December 2016, records showed.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and being able to better my life and put this all behind me,” Adam Deeg said in his hearing. Adam Deeg was near the end of his 24-to-108-month sentence on a kidnapping charge. He started that sentence in May 2018 and was previously denied parole, records showed. The board cited a need for Adam Deeg to attend more anger and aggression classes.

Both Deegs told the board they received limited services inside prison to better themselves.

“You’re at the habitual criminal already so if you sit in front of a judge again you’re not going to see the outside for a very, very long time,” a parole board member warned Daniel Deeg during his hearing.

“The most important thing that’s actually in your control is to stay out of trouble. And you did that right?” a parole board member said to Adam Deeg during his hearing.

“Yes ma’am,” Adam Deeg replied. “I’ve had all this time and I’ve made myself a different person. I’m not the same as I was.”

Records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained reveal, for Adam Deeg, the parole board wrote “the case factors do not suggest that the inmate would be a danger to public safety if released on parole.” A parole risk assessment deemed him a “low risk.”

The board listed Daniel Deeg as a moderate risk, records showed, saying his “prior prison term did not deter future criminal activity.”

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Daniel Deeg on Dec. 27, for what was then a battery charge. Officers arrested Adam Deeg on Jan. 18.

Both brothers have preliminary hearings scheduled in February.

The Nevada Parole Board did not immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 138

Marly Duran
6d ago

I know we aren't supposed to judge books by their covers, but if we did- those 2 would be horror stories.

Reply(3)
40
Dinell Whittier
6d ago

I really wonder what the parole board has to say about their decision in this miscarriage of justice

Reply(9)
21
Eileen Padgen
5d ago

Parole board members should be held accountable and held criminally liable for releasing those 2

Reply
19
 

