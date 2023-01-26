Body found in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD — A body was found washed up off Edgemere Road near Salem Harbor Wednesday evening, police said.

In a statement, Marblehead Police said officers were called to the area around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a body lying on the beach off the end of Edgemere Road. Upon arrival, officers identified a “deceased individual” who appeared to have been in the water for “a significant amount of time.”

Glen Johnson, a spokesman for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, confirmed that State Police Detectives responded to Marblehead to “assist local authorities.”

Earlier this year, police searched the Salem Harbor area in conjunction with the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Michael Gray, a 31-year-old Maine man last seen in Peabody.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

