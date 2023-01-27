Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Oscar voters have (anonymous) hot takes about Andrea Riseborough’s nomination
The big story this Oscars Season isn’t “why did Nope get snubbed when it was so good?” or “will anyone be brave enough to stand up and say that Top Gun: Maverick was a little paint-by-numbers?”, it’s actually: Was it against the Academy rules for Andrea Riseborough to actively campaign for a Best Actress nomination for her performance in To Leslie? Everybody campaigns for Oscars, that’s not really a secret, but it’s usually about studios buying up “for your consideration” ad space, not one famous person telling every famous person she knows to vote for her.
A.V. Club
Mia Goth and Brandon Cronenberg know why you love to be scared
Left to Right: Mia Goth, Brandon Cronenberg Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images), Corey Nickols (Getty Images) It’s the collaboration horror fiends have been dying for. Infinity Pool brings together the awesome Mia Goth, a scream queen (Suspiria, X, and Pearl) blessed with the acting chops of any current Oscar nominee, and Brandon Cronenberg, the writer-director who freaked out audiences with Antiviral and Possessor. To be sure, Infinity Pool—the result of the first team-up between the British actress and the son of legendary director, David Cronenberg—delivers the mind-blowing, squirm-inducing, cover-your-eyes goods, and then some.
A.V. Club
And the award for above-board Oscar campaign goes to Andrea Riseborough
“For your consideration” are three of the most expensive words in Hollywood. Studios spend millions on pleading with everyone in the Academy to consider Babylon. These campaigns can cost as much as the films they’re supporting, with Variety reporting that some campaigns cost as much as $30 million to run in multiple categories. When someone sidesteps this process, it’s a problem.
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar calls backlash to female-led Marvel movies "very backwards"
As star of the beloved (but in recent years controversial) series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar knows the highs and lows of working within the supernatural genre better than most. The pros? Incredible story-telling! Emotional character arcs! Mind-blowing special effects! Werewolves!. But the cons? Sexism. So much sexism.
A.V. Club
DC boss Peter Safran plays the party line with Batgirl, calls it "unreleasable"
Erstwhile Batgirl star Leslie Grace recently said she hopes the film will live on in “comic folklore,” but the legacy of the film extends beyond disappointed superhero fans. The cancellation of a nearly-completed film by new Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav was (to borrow a phrase from another Batgirl star, Brendan Fraser) the canary in the coal mine for a new era, in which projects are scrapped after being wrapped or disappeared from platforms entirely. It’s an ominous state of affairs for the entertainment industry, and Batgirl will go down in history as being at the beginning.
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
A.V. Club
Dr. Phil to cease playing pretend TV doctor this spring
Dr. Phil, the long-running daytime television show in which a guy without a medical license yells at vulnerable people seeking help until he determines they’re cured, is coming to an end. This spring, the series will wrap its 21 seasons on CBS, opening the door for another one of Oprah’s grifter buddies to come in and fill the void.
A.V. Club
Where Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Zachary Levi, and all the rest stand within DC Studios now
The long-promised long-term plan for DC’s cinematic universe is finally upon us, and it means big changes for some of the studio’s beloved characters. Yet some things are also staying very much the same: new boss James Gunn prefaced his announcement by saying that the upcoming slate, including Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, The Flash, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle are all part of the universe he and Peter Safran are building. (Not part of that universe, but remaining on track, are films like Joker: Folie À Deux and The Batman sequel, now dubbed “Elseworlds” films.)
A.V. Club
Who’s Next Q&A: Bella Ramsey talks The Last Of Us, Game Of Thrones and what lies ahead
We’re only a month into 2023 and Bella Ramsey is already having a great year. Not only did the 19-year-old British actress receive a handful of award nominations for her starring performance in Lena Dunham’s medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy, she’s also at the center of the hottest show on TV right now, HBO’s The Last Of Us, where she plays Ellie Williams, opposite Pedro Pascal. But Ramsey’s winning streak didn’t just start this year, though. It actually dates back to 2016, with her breakout role as the young but not-to-be-underestimated Lady Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones.
A.V. Club
M. Night Shyamalan on the joy of smaller films, why he hates sequels and what makes Dave Bautista special
Few directors are as idiosyncratic and successful as M. Night Shyamalan. Dusting off the “twist guy” expectations he received in the wake of 1999’s The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan has spent the last decade following his whims, taking risks, and challenging himself: he completed an unlikely superhero trilogy, dipped his toe in found footage, and shepherded an ambitious television project at Apple TV+.
A.V. Club
10 BoJack Horseman episodes that prove the show is a perfect tragicomedy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. “All those perky, well-adjusted people...
A.V. Club
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin might murder Malcolm McDowell in the Moving On trailer
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have one of Hollywood’s most iconic friendships, starting from when they first shared the screen in 1980's 9 to 5. In 2015, their Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie launched, leading to an unprecedented seven-season run on the increasingly cancel-happy streamer. While the show wrapped up last year, the longtime leading ladies couldn’t be stopped from co-starring again and will appear alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field in 80 For Brady, which hits theaters this weekend. Next month, the duo will be seen on the big screen yet again in Moving On.
A.V. Club
Christina Ricci feels the Andrea Riseborough investigation is "elitist"
Christina Ricci and Andrea Riseborough Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images. As discourse continues to mount Andrea Riseborough’s out-of-left-field Oscar nomination for indie drama To Leslie, Christina Ricci has added her voice to the conversation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ricci addressed the backlash to Riseborough’s nomination and criticized a reported upcoming review of her Academy Award campaign.
A.V. Club
Who's Next: 18 rising stars who'll be lighting up the screen in 2023
To pull together The A.V. Club’s initial Who’s Next list of stars to watch in the year ahead, we canvassed experts across the industry and closely surveyed the landscape of coming films and shows. The result is an already impressive roster of promising young talent, featuring 18 actors who figure to be talked about throughout 2023—and well beyond.
A.V. Club
The Bachelor struggles to define a bad bitch
Welcome to the second week of Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor. He cut 10 out of 30 women in the premiere, but I still only know maybe five of their names. We get some cursory footage of Zach in the shower as he explains in voiceover that he wants to find his “forever person.” I want to know when “forever person” entered the lexicon. When did people decide “soulmate” was just too cheesy and land on a stupider way to say it?
A.V. Club
Showtime gets its HBO on, removes exclusive shows from its streaming platforms
Following in the grand tradition of HBO Max, Showtime will begin removing Showtime-exclusive content from its streaming platform and Paramount+. The network is starting with short-lived originals, including last year’s star-packed Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber and the Jim Carrey-vehicle Kidding. But they aren’t alone. The first season of American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels, and the Kirsten Dunst dark comedy On Becoming A God In Central Florida are also on the way out. However, American Rust is making the jump over to something called Freevee, so at least that’s kind of safe.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Cindy Williams, star of Laverne & Shirley
As reported by the Associated Press and confirmed by a post on her official website, Cindy Williams—who played Shirley on classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley opposite Penny Marshall—has died. She reportedly passed away on Wednesday at her home following a “brief illness.” In a statement, her children said that their mother’s death has brought them an “insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” adding, “knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.” Williams was 75.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original The Addams Family sitcom, died on Saturday at the age of 64. Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed the news to Variety, and shared that her mother passed from a stroke. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg...
A.V. Club
Teenage girls run the world in teaser for Prime Video's The Power
Between Elle’s powers in Stranger Things, Feyre from booktok staple A Court Of Thorns And Roses’ endless arsenal of skills, and even Ellie’s mysterious immunity in The Last Of Us, it appears the era of the overpowered teenage girl in a dark and dystopian world is really, truly back. (We’re even getting the Hunger Games prequel later this year!) And we are really, truly thrilled about it.
Comments / 0