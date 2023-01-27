‘Bright Star’ cast announced

Basin Theatre Works has announced the cast of the musical “Bright Star.”

The musical will be a partnership with Basin Theatre Works, Odessa College Theatre, Odessa Arts and The Ector Theatre.

The cast includes Renee Pocsik as Alice Murphy, Justin Wilson as Billy Cane, Hiram Flores as Daddy Cane and Dr. Norquist, Rachel Holder as Margo Crawford, Brayden Grant as Daryl Ames, Seneca Mick as Lucy Grant, Chelsea Rice as Mama Murphy, Brandon Thomasson as Daddy Murphy, David Thomas as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, A. Chris Barton as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Alejandro Garcia as Max and ensemble, Aiden Crow as Stanford and ensemble, Lisha Hernandez as Edna and ensemble, Victoria Swindle as Florence and Elijah Rivera as Government Clerk.

The musical will be directed by Josh Rapp.

Performances will take place in April at the Ector Theatre. Tickets will be available soon.

