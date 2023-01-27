Read full article on original website
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to host fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United Way of the Midlands is gearing up for its fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids fundraising event. Join several teams on the virtual green for three days of fun while helping children stay on course in school. The event will take place at...
City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
Soda City Live: Members of U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band performs in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, members of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America’s Rock Band, Full Spectrum is performing in Columbia. The band is kicking off their tour at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday. Major Gregory Perry, the senior JROTC instructor at Spring Valley High invited...
Soda City Live: Richland Library accepting submissions for annual “Kids in Print” publication
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is looking for young creatives whose work they can include in the library’s annual literary magazine, “Kids in Print”. Children and teens can submit their works of art to be included in the literary publication with over 60 contributors to be selected.
Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.
Soda City Live: Serve and Connect Partnering with State Law Enforcement to Give Back
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nonprofit organization, Serve and Connect has been leading the charge with bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Right now they are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state in an effort to give back even more through an expansion of the compassionate acts program.
Saluda County needs volunteer firefighters
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Fire Service (SCFS) needs volunteer firefighters to help facilitate life-saving missions across their community. SCFC, established in 2006, is a volunteer fire department reliant on the spare time of men and women who either have full-time jobs or have retired from previous ones.
Soda City Live: Missing and unidentified persons event
Market Vintages Days will be at the South Carolina Fairgrounds on February 3 -5, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Would you like your student to learn how to play the violin, the cello, or viola? Maybe you also would like to learn how to play. The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments for the spring semester.
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
Saluda County fire services seek community help
Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant.
Columbia leaders hold closed-door meeting with representatives from Colony Apartments’ ownership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia leaders were face to face with representatives from the highly- scrutinized Monroe Group on Wednesday. It’s unclear what was discussed or if any agreements have been made. The Monroe Group owns the Colony Apartments, a federally subsidized complex that the city evacuated in late...
Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school
COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
Second week of Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues. School voucher bill passes state senate.
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
Garners Ferry Road walkers voice safety concerns following hit-and-run death of 70-year-old man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 70-year-old man. It happened on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road at Atlas Road. That’s near the Walmart and Lowe’s. Details of the crash are still being investigated, but CPD tells us this is the second pedestrian death along that road just this year. WIS’ Ashley Jones has the latest in this investigation.
Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
Crews asking public to avoid area around Cayce scrap metal yard due to fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a scrap metal yard in the City of Cayce. The City of Cayce Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area around the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility at Highway Charleston Highway in Lexington County.
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 1/31/23
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to Host 5th Annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids. Soda City Live: Richland Library Accepting Submissions for Annual "Kids in Print" Publication.
Colony Apartments evacuation enters second month with an uncertain future
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night marks five weeks since the Colony Apartments were evacuated, and it’s unclear what the next five weeks may bring. As of the morning of Jan. 31, the Columbia Richland Fire Department confirmed 290 out of the 300 units at the complex have been cleared for habitation. A spokesperson for the department said evaluations of the units are continuing.
Did you know? USC engineering alumna now Miss USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newly crowned Miss USA, Morgan Romano, wants to use beauty pageants and philanthropy to inspire Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) interest in young girls. Romano is a University of South Carolina chemical engineering alumna, she wants to use her influence by helping to develop a...
