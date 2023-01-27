ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda County needs volunteer firefighters

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Fire Service (SCFS) needs volunteer firefighters to help facilitate life-saving missions across their community. SCFC, established in 2006, is a volunteer fire department reliant on the spare time of men and women who either have full-time jobs or have retired from previous ones.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Missing and unidentified persons event

Market Vintages Days will be at the South Carolina Fairgrounds on February 3 -5, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Would you like your student to learn how to play the violin, the cello, or viola? Maybe you also would like to learn how to play. The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments for the spring semester.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda County fire services seek community help

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 9 hours ago. Part Two: Alex...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school

COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Garners Ferry Road walkers voice safety concerns following hit-and-run death of 70-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 70-year-old man. It happened on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road at Atlas Road. That’s near the Walmart and Lowe’s. Details of the crash are still being investigated, but CPD tells us this is the second pedestrian death along that road just this year. WIS’ Ashley Jones has the latest in this investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 1/31/23

Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to Host 5th Annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids. Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to Host 5th Annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids. Soda City Live: Richland Library Accepting Submissions for Annual "Kids in Print" Publication. Updated:...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Colony Apartments evacuation enters second month with an uncertain future

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night marks five weeks since the Colony Apartments were evacuated, and it’s unclear what the next five weeks may bring. As of the morning of Jan. 31, the Columbia Richland Fire Department confirmed 290 out of the 300 units at the complex have been cleared for habitation. A spokesperson for the department said evaluations of the units are continuing.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Did you know? USC engineering alumna now Miss USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newly crowned Miss USA, Morgan Romano, wants to use beauty pageants and philanthropy to inspire Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) interest in young girls. Romano is a University of South Carolina chemical engineering alumna, she wants to use her influence by helping to develop a...
COLUMBIA, SC

