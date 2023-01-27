ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

advantagenews.com

Two car crash in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
GODFREY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield firefighters called to fire at Nudo Products building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. Heavy smoke was showing from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton man charged with stealing car

An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
EAST ALTON, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an instance of aggravated battery and mob action that happened earlier this month outside Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Crime Stoppers officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, someone was assaulted in a parking lot outside the school gym. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
iheart.com

Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless

A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

18-year-old dies after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Quincy Woman Opts For Bench Trial in 2020 Deadly Crash Case

A Quincy woman facing first-degree murder charges after a 2020 car crash killed four people has chosen a bench trial for her case. 39 year old Natasha McBride appeared in Adams County Court yesterday with her attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, before Judge Tad Brenner. According to Muddy River News, McBride waived her right to a jury trial and Judge Brenner set aside three days for the trial after deliberations on the length between the state and defense.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Adams County Jail inmate faces new charges after trying to escape

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — An inmate in the Adams County Jail is facing new charges after he tried to break out of the jail. Ian Havermale, 36, made his unsuccessful bid for freedom on Saturday, Jan. 29 around 10 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Havermale...
wmay.com

Young man loses his life after being struck by train

The young man who was struck by a train earlier this week in Springfield has succumbed to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 18-year-old Logan Pierceall died Thursday evening at HSHS St. John’s Hospital from the multiple, blunt force injuries he suffered when he was hit by the train Tuesday morning near Camp Butler and Laverna Roads.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Wednesday Sports

Last night, we had two games in Jacksonville. Routt was surprised by West Central 50-48. Decatur MacArthur thumped JHS 75-46. Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern downed Carrollton 65-41, Triopia was surprised by Calhoun 46-44, South County lost to North Mac 45-40, North Greene was ripped by Mendon Unity 66-39, New Berlin thumped Porta/AC 58-38, Brown County was stopped by Southeastern 60-54, Pittsfield nipped Payson 45-43, and Pleasant Hill lost to Griggsville 56-25.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary. According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.
wlds.com

Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location

Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Village Back on Own Water Plant, Considers Raising Water and Sewer Rates

The Village of South Jacksonville may have to consider raising water and sewer rates just as the treatment plant has come back online. Village President Dick Samples updated the Board of Trustees during committee of the whole Thursday night, that the village has been off of the line from the City of Jacksonville since last Friday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

