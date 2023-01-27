A Quincy woman facing first-degree murder charges after a 2020 car crash killed four people has chosen a bench trial for her case. 39 year old Natasha McBride appeared in Adams County Court yesterday with her attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, before Judge Tad Brenner. According to Muddy River News, McBride waived her right to a jury trial and Judge Brenner set aside three days for the trial after deliberations on the length between the state and defense.

QUINCY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO