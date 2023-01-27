ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

wuft.org

Newberry High School celebrates high graduation rate

On May 27, 2022, soon-to-be Newberry High School graduates lined the Exactech Arena as they waited for their names to be called during their commencement ceremony. Little did they know, their class of 135 graduates would be the most successful 2022 graduating class. Newberry High School tops the graduation rate...
NEWBERRY, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue

One of the busiest roads in Gainesville is getting a facelift to modernize it and emphasize safety, the city announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city an $8 million grant to begin the work. The revitalization will affect a 4.15-mile stretch of the roadway, and improvements...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Florida Department of Transportation continues to increase pedestrian safety on University Avenue

Construction continues on University Avenue as two new traffic signals have been installed along the busy road as part of new safety plan. Concern for pedestrian and road safety on University Avenue has been a major concern ever since the tragic deaths of two University of Florida students in the winter of 2020-21. In May 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation made efforts to respond to these concerns by implementing temporary 3-inch speed tables along the road to slow down speeding drivers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local businessman says he was tricked into being a write-in by Chamberlin’s campaign team

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details gleaned from records provided by the Secretary of State after the initial article was published. Robert “Foxy” Fox, a Republican whose candidacy effectively closed the March 7 special election for Florida House District 24 to Republican voters only, says he now realizes he was duped by GOP political operatives who led him to believe they represented the republican party but instead are tied to candidate Ryan Chamberlin.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Jan. 30, 2023: UF holds 11th largest number of Native American ancestral remains

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: The University of Florida holds the remains of thousands of Native American ancestors – the 11th largest holding in the U.S. “These are not artifacts, challenge those seeking their return. They are human beings with family members. It’s time to bring them home.”
GAINESVILLE, FL

