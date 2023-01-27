Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
How one couple fought to keep a Black American hero’s name alive in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – When the Putnam County School District revealed a plan to close multiple schools in order to consolidate and build new ones, one school that was set to close was Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Middle School. The prospect of the school closing immediately caught the attention...
wuft.org
Newberry High School celebrates high graduation rate
On May 27, 2022, soon-to-be Newberry High School graduates lined the Exactech Arena as they waited for their names to be called during their commencement ceremony. Little did they know, their class of 135 graduates would be the most successful 2022 graduating class. Newberry High School tops the graduation rate...
wuft.org
Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue
One of the busiest roads in Gainesville is getting a facelift to modernize it and emphasize safety, the city announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city an $8 million grant to begin the work. The revitalization will affect a 4.15-mile stretch of the roadway, and improvements...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office to host marriage license, passport events in February
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events with extended hours on Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17 at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building in Ocala. During these events, the following services will be available:. Processing...
WCJB
Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski. He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community. Not only did he serve the community as...
wuft.org
New traffic lights installed on University Avenue, and a UF student was hit riding a scooter a block away
GAINESVLLE, Fla. – Two new traffic lights are up along the westbound lanes of University Avenue on Northwest 16th and 19th Streets. The lights are being installed by the Florida Department of Transportation. “They were looking at where we are seeing pedestrians cross where we don’t have good signals....
Action News Jax
Students accused of sending racist messages, threats expelled from Bishop Snyder High School
A Jacksonville family is outraged and speaking out after their son allegedly received racist messages and threats from fellow students at Bishop John Snyder High School in westside Jacksonville.
wuft.org
Florida Department of Transportation continues to increase pedestrian safety on University Avenue
Construction continues on University Avenue as two new traffic signals have been installed along the busy road as part of new safety plan. Concern for pedestrian and road safety on University Avenue has been a major concern ever since the tragic deaths of two University of Florida students in the winter of 2020-21. In May 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation made efforts to respond to these concerns by implementing temporary 3-inch speed tables along the road to slow down speeding drivers.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
Local businessman says he was tricked into being a write-in by Chamberlin’s campaign team
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details gleaned from records provided by the Secretary of State after the initial article was published. Robert “Foxy” Fox, a Republican whose candidacy effectively closed the March 7 special election for Florida House District 24 to Republican voters only, says he now realizes he was duped by GOP political operatives who led him to believe they represented the republican party but instead are tied to candidate Ryan Chamberlin.
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 1, 2023: Gainesville continues to tackle traffic ‘crisis’
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: City of Gainesville holds corridor walks as it declares a traffic ‘crisis’. “According to a document that outlines the city’s project limits, about 86% of the crashes resulted in an injury or fatality.”
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported. Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.
flaglerlive.com
40 Years in Prison for Jevante Hamilton for Overdose Death of Tim Davidson and Other Offenses
When Jevante Hamilton walked into Circuit Judge Chris France’s courtroom this afternoon, he was already carrying a 10-year prison sentence, freshly imposed in Volusia County on charges unrelated to those that brought him back to Flagler County. When he walked out less than an hour later, his sentence had...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
wuft.org
The Point, Jan. 30, 2023: UF holds 11th largest number of Native American ancestral remains
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: The University of Florida holds the remains of thousands of Native American ancestors – the 11th largest holding in the U.S. “These are not artifacts, challenge those seeking their return. They are human beings with family members. It’s time to bring them home.”
News4Jax.com
2 Bishop Snyder baseball players charged with making threats toward African American teammate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Bishop John J. Snyder High School baseball players were arrested Monday in connection with threats made toward their African American teammate, according to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The two Bishop Snyder students arrested — who News4JAX is not naming because of their...
Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two arrests have been made in regard to an incident involving racist Snapchat messages at Bishop J. Snyder High School. JSO confirmed both arrests include felony charges. Bishop John Snyder High School principal said Monday that his administration is...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
wuft.org
Recent location change of the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire causes hourlong traffic jam
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Hoggetowne Medieval Fair recently switched locations from near the Gainesville Regional Airport to a field on Southwest Archer Road. Gainesville residents traveling to attend the event expected a 10- to 15-minute drive but for most the drive took over an hour in standstill traffic. The...
