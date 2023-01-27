Read full article on original website
Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
Pulaski County WR signs with Georgetown College
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville wasn’t the only location in the 606 with action on National Signing Day. One of the most prolific wide receivers in the entire state, Chandler Godby, officially signed with Georgetown College Wednesday afternoon. The honorable mention all-state wide receiver went for 1,677 yards in...
High School Scoreboard - January 30, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season. Knott County Central 53, Letcher County Central 43.
Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
ARH Foundation begins ‘Hearts for Hope’ to assist those affected by July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding impacted many Eastern Kentuckians across the region. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) was one of many organizations who soon after reached out a helping hand. “ARH has distributed over 6.5 million pounds of supplies since the advent of the flood, and we...
Issues and Answers: Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. As the region approaches the six month anniversary of last summer’s deadly flooding, the HDA has been at...
Governor Beshear touts education plan in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - With nearly 11,000 teacher positions in Kentucky vacant, Gov. Andy Beshear is touting an education plan he says would help make those positions more attractive. Beshear promoted the plan Monday evening at Boyd County High School. The plan includes a 5% pay raise for all...
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Kentucky River Community Care launches employment program for youth and young adults
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For several years, Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) has helped underprivileged adults find housing and job opportunities, but now the organization is focusing on a younger demographic. On Monday, several Hazard community leaders and KRCC representatives gathered to host an open house for KRCC’s Transition Age...
Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains went to bed Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning with quite a layer of snow, sleet and freezing rain on top of cars, power lines, roofs and even the ground. You can submit photos inside the WYMT First Alert Weather App,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Second round of wintry mix moves through the region, some tricky travel possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our second round of wintry mix is slowly exiting the region, but icy spots will remain possible into your morning commute. We are also monitoring the potential for a third round of wintry mix late tonight and early Thursday. Wednesday through Thursday. Our Winter Weather Advisory...
From healthcare to hope: Emergency room staff works to get fire victim back on his feet
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When 82-year-old Gary Frank lost everything in a house fire, he never expected a visit to the hospital to open so many new doors. Frank’s Prestonsburg home caught fire after an issue with his wood-burning stove, taking with it all of his personal belongings. He...
Elderly tenants still facing issues after EKY flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six months have passed since the deadly eastern Kentucky floods, and while the water has gone down, some people are still trapped in their homes. An apartment complex in Breathitt County hasn’t had a working elevator since the flood, leaving the elderly tenants...
Man wanted after ramming police cruisers during pursuit arrested in Ky.
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and throwing meth out of a car window during a pursuit has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn ‘Shug’ Risner was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the US Marshals...
