ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pulaski County WR signs with Georgetown College

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville wasn’t the only location in the 606 with action on National Signing Day. One of the most prolific wide receivers in the entire state, Chandler Godby, officially signed with Georgetown College Wednesday afternoon. The honorable mention all-state wide receiver went for 1,677 yards in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
wymt.com

Issues and Answers: Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. As the region approaches the six month anniversary of last summer’s deadly flooding, the HDA has been at...
wymt.com

Governor Beshear touts education plan in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - With nearly 11,000 teacher positions in Kentucky vacant, Gov. Andy Beshear is touting an education plan he says would help make those positions more attractive. Beshear promoted the plan Monday evening at Boyd County High School. The plan includes a 5% pay raise for all...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY residents experience high electric bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains went to bed Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning with quite a layer of snow, sleet and freezing rain on top of cars, power lines, roofs and even the ground. You can submit photos inside the WYMT First Alert Weather App,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Elderly tenants still facing issues after EKY flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six months have passed since the deadly eastern Kentucky floods, and while the water has gone down, some people are still trapped in their homes. An apartment complex in Breathitt County hasn’t had a working elevator since the flood, leaving the elderly tenants...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy