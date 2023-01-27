ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Shelton Hotel Burglary, Cat Still Missing: Police

Police have arrested a man in connection to a hotel room burglary in Shelton, but the cat that he allegedly took is still missing. Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 22 to investigate the report of a burglary and learned that the victim’s hairless cat, Princess, along with a Fendi bag and Gucci bag were taken, police said.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in New Haven

A pedestrian has died after he was struck during a hit-and-run in New Haven early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Sherman Parkway around 3 a.m. after a passerby reported a man on the ground bleeding from his head. When police arrived, they said they found the unconscious man...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City

At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead After Shooting at Home in Bethel

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found shot inside of a home in Bethel. Officers were called to a home on Reservoir Street just before midnight on Tuesday after getting a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived to the house, they said they found...
BETHEL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD

A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Police

A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford

Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After ATV Accident in Plymouth

A man in his 60s has died after crashing an ATV on Hancock Street in Plymouth Wednesday night. Plymouth Police said they were called to the area at about 6:15 p.m. Several agencies responded to the scene. Responding officers found the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators...
PLYMOUTH, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash

Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Capitol Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. According to investigators, a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

