Darien Train Station Car Break-Ins: Suspect Charged Gave False Name, Police Say
A suspect has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to break into cars at a Fairfield County train station. The incident took place in Darien at the Noroton Heights Train Station around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. Officers were called to the Noroton Heights Train Station parking lot on a...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Shelton Hotel Burglary, Cat Still Missing: Police
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hotel room burglary in Shelton, but the cat that he allegedly took is still missing. Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 22 to investigate the report of a burglary and learned that the victim’s hairless cat, Princess, along with a Fendi bag and Gucci bag were taken, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in New Haven
A pedestrian has died after he was struck during a hit-and-run in New Haven early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Sherman Parkway around 3 a.m. after a passerby reported a man on the ground bleeding from his head. When police arrived, they said they found the unconscious man...
NBC Connecticut
Middle Schoolers Approached by Man Wearing Ski Mask in Fairfield: Police
Two middle schoolers in Fairfield told police they were approached by a man wearing a ski mask while walking home from the bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Police said the incident happened in the area of Collingwood Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Authorities said a stranger wearing a ski mask drove up...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City
At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
NBC Connecticut
Charges Dropped for Plymouth School Employees Accused of Failing to Report Suspected Abuse
Charges have been dropped against four Plymouth school employees that allegedly failed to report suspected abuse of students. Two of the teachers facing discipline retired, one remains on administrative leave and the fourth teacher will be able to return to their assignment at Plymouth Center School, school administrators said Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Arson in Connection to New Haven House Fire That Displaced 20
Police have charged a man with arson in connection to a residential fire in New Haven that displaced over a dozen people last week. Firefighters were called to a fire on Bishop Street on Friday. When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of...
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead After Shooting at Home in Bethel
Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found shot inside of a home in Bethel. Officers were called to a home on Reservoir Street just before midnight on Tuesday after getting a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived to the house, they said they found...
NBC Connecticut
Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD
A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
NBC Connecticut
Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Police
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
New Haven police looking for suspect who carjacked man on the way home from a bar
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are searching for a carjacking suspect following a robbery early Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim was walking home at about 2:15 a.m. from a bar on State Street when he arrived at his home on Nash Street, opened the door and was robbed at gunpoint, according to […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford
Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After ATV Accident in Plymouth
A man in his 60s has died after crashing an ATV on Hancock Street in Plymouth Wednesday night. Plymouth Police said they were called to the area at about 6:15 p.m. Several agencies responded to the scene. Responding officers found the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Man and Woman Arrested in Connection to Shooting at West Haven Burger King
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Burger King in West Haven on Saturday that left one person in critical condition. Emergency crews were called to Burger King on Campbell Avenue around 3:50 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot in the parking lot.
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Capitol Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. According to investigators, a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
