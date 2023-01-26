Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend
Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Was Completely Touched By One Collector's Antiques
At this point in the primetime tenure of "American Pickers," there's not much that the show's creator and host Mike Wolfe hasn't seen. That includes 23 seasons worth of road-dogging, antiquing drama that finds the antique guru and a revolving door of equally informed co-hosts digging for forgotten treasures in the backyards and rusted sheds of modern America.
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
40 Years Ago: ‘The Joy of Painting’ Flexes Its Magical Fingers
There may be no better nostalgia-inducing, made-for-the-internet-before-the-internet-existed show than The Joy of Painting. When it debuted on PBS on Jan. 11, 1983, the series made a folk star out of its host, Bob Ross; turned millions of people onto the idea that painting could be a fun, relaxing pastime; and remains indelibly lodged in the cultural consciousness decades after it first aired.
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891
Located in what is known today as Kings Canyon National Park (east of Fresno, California), lies the forest holding some of the most biggest and largest trees in all the world. Here is where the popular Big Stump can be seen. This massive stump that reaches a whopping diameter of 52 feet, once held an enormous sequoia tree nicknamed "Mark Twain", after the actual writer Mark Twain visited the stump and instantly became fascinated with the gigantic size and was inspired in writing about it.
[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo
Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
veranda.com
You'll Never Guess How Much the House from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Is Worth in Real Life
As design lovers, we've all been guilty of paying attention to the interiors of an onscreen home more than the actual plot of the movie or television show. Who can blame us for daydreaming about living in the far-flung cottages of romantic comedies or the palatial digs of period pieces? As breathtaking as the homes are, you can't help but question how much the seaside homes in Nancy Meyer's films or the lavish city apartments of Sex and the City cost in real life. Luckily, the La Jolla realtors did the math and figured out the value of some of the most iconic homes from film.
