Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Hard Rock names Alvidrez VP of Human Resources
BRISTOL, Va. — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new vice president of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of the facility, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants
JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Budget Committee moves ARPA resolutions forward
ROGERSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee voted to move several American Rescue Plan Act-related resolutions forward to be voted on by the full commission in February. Remaining ARPA funds.
Kingsport Times-News
Fourth Kingsport superintendent hopeful applies; Golden sees no legal issue with public one-on-one candidate interviews
KINGSPORT — A fourth Kingsport superintendent hopeful has applied. And Kingsport Board of Education Vice President Todd Golden said he still thinks it is legal and a good practice for individual board members to interview the three top superintendent candidates one-on-one next month.
Kingsport Times-News
UPDATE: Chemical reaction injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services
ERWIN — A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company. The release states the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input
Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER. Every six months Johnson City Schools is required...
Kingsport Times-News
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman Credit Union to open Elizabethton branch
KINGSPORT — Kingsport-based Eastman Credit Union looks to expand by buying property in Elizabethton for a new full-service branch location. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, in a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Domtar's hard work pays off
The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success. Domtar is the largest integrated...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winners last week. The awards were presented by Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministries director, at the chamber breakfast on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs
Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive...
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend. The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Kingsport Times-News
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
Kingsport Times-News
Blackwell, Miller bound over to grand jury in Oakmont shooting death.
ELIZABETHTON — Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, were bound over to a grand jury on first degree murder charges following a preliminary hearing in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ruled that sufficient probable cause had been presented in the shooting death of Phillip Glass early on the morning of Dec. 1. Glass was found dead in his Honda Accord with several gunshot wounds. The car had crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Clemmer College offers free counseling services to the community
East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is offering counseling and mental health support to students, faculty, staff and members of the community through the Department of Counseling and Human Services’ Community Counseling Clinic. There is no cost to utilize these services.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs’ home losing streak reaches 8 after Mocs pull away
JOHNSON CITY — Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday when Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
Kingsport Times-News
Lawson trying to help Hilltoppers find a winning path
Up close and personal, Brady Lawson has seen the highs and lows of Science Hill basketball. And while the Hilltoppers are trying to fight their way out of the valley, the 5-foot-11 junior guard has been an important part of the team’s improvements that have kept it competitive in all but one game of the new year.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan nursing graduates attain 100% first-time pass rate on national exam
Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, as recently released by the Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN). “I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their...
Comments / 0