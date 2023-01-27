Harrisburg, PA — The City of Harrisburg is considering temporary fencing to keep people out of the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. “If the Capital Area Coalition Against Homelessness can't convince the remaining people to leave, we are going to have to explore putting up temporary fencing in the area and basically shutting off that area to the public to address a public safety issue area,” said Matt Maisel, Harrisburg City Spokesperson.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO