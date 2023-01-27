Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Man arrested after THC found in system following fatal crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An arrest has been made following a crash that took the life of one woman and seriously injured another over a month ago. The incident happened Dec. 29, 2022, around 12:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of New Holland Pike according to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.
local21news.com
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
local21news.com
Man threatens to kill police officers, shoot up station in Cumberland Co. : Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Camp Hill man is facing six charges after allegedly threatening to kill police officers and shoot up a police station. Police say a call was received around 7:32 p.m. about an incident on the 100 block of Sherwood Circle in Enola. A man,...
local21news.com
Wendy's ex-employee points gun at co-workers during fight in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a previous employee of Wendy's who they say pulled out a gun during a fight with coworkers at the fast food chain. According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 29 at around 9:16 p.m. at the Wendy's on the 1660 block of S. Market St.
local21news.com
Gun pulled by Harrisburg councilman as he stops burglar; councilman speaks out
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Update: New details in the case of an armed Harrisburg City Councilman who stopped a would-be-burglar in the act. With a gun drawn, Councilman Ralph Rodriguez engaged the suspect early Saturday morning. Ring Doorbell video alerted Rodriguez to the potential burglar at his business, All...
local21news.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
local21news.com
Classes to resume Thursday after bomb threat at Upper Adams School District
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — The Upper Adams School District has announced classes will open on time Thursday, and all school related activities will take place following a bomb threat. The district released students from class early on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. In a letter from the superintendent, the...
local21news.com
PA YouTube star injured in crash that killed two others in Lehigh County
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A popular YouTube star is critically injured, following a double fatal crash in Lehigh County. According to a tweet from a friend of James Phryillas, he was involved in the car crash on Sunday. According to WFMZ-TV, the crash happened on Route 222 and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township, police told them a car was hit by a tractor trailer.
local21news.com
Accused shooter that shot two in York County, arrested in Connecticut
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Connecticut authorities were surprised to find a York County shooting suspect among the public on Friday. According to the U.S. Marshal Phillip Lewis, Isaac Ramos-Perez was arrested on Jan. 27 for injuring two in a shooting in Pennsylvania. Officials say Ramos-Perez is still currently...
local21news.com
Home collapses following fire in Northumberland County
MOUNT CARMEL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Officials say calls came in for a house fire at the intersection of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in Mount Carmel Township just after 10 PM on Tuesday.
local21news.com
House fire leads to death of 71-year-old woman in Berks Co.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 71-year-old woman has been identified after being found dead in a house fire in Berks County. Police say they got a call around 5 a.m. Jan. 25 regarding a structure fire where Dana Oakes of Alsace Township was found dead inside the home.
local21news.com
Lancaster City police giving out free gun locks to public
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is taking steps to highlight the importance of gun safety around the area. According to a Twitter post by the department, officials are handing out free gun locks at the station to whoever wants them while supplies last.
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck and injured on I-83 on ramp in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian is injured after being hit in Lower Allen Township. Officials say police were dispatched to the an area near Carlisle Road and the I-83 southbound on ramp around 7:20 a.m. One person was taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
local21news.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
local21news.com
Harrisburg considering fencing to keep people out of Mulberry St. encampment
Harrisburg, PA — The City of Harrisburg is considering temporary fencing to keep people out of the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. “If the Capital Area Coalition Against Homelessness can't convince the remaining people to leave, we are going to have to explore putting up temporary fencing in the area and basically shutting off that area to the public to address a public safety issue area,” said Matt Maisel, Harrisburg City Spokesperson.
local21news.com
PA Auto Show Great Vehicle Giveaway: local woman wins new Kia
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Central Pennsylvania woman has won a brand new Kia Forte in the 2023 PA Auto Show Great Vehicle Giveaway, sponsored Members 1st Federal Credit Union. The giveaway took place on Wednesday, live on CBS 21 News. You can learn more about the giveaway here.
local21news.com
Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
local21news.com
Executive order looks to quicken the pace of state license and permits
Harrisburg, PA — Making government quicker and more efficient. Governor Josh Shapiro today signed another executive order aimed at standardizing the wait times for state licenses, certificates and permits that are critical for people’s livelihoods. “We know that time is money, not just for big businesses here in...
local21news.com
Fire at Mulberry Street Bridge encampment one week after cleanup
HARRISBURG, Pa — It’s officially a week since the city cleaned up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment. Some of the homeless are already making their way back to the Mulberry Street encampment, while others never left. The city first noticed the rapid decline of the Mulberry Street Bridge...
Comments / 0