Phoenix, AZ

Linda Norris
6d ago

it's odd that I have not seen any notifications on local TV or on the Internet saying that the the City of Phoenix is hiring drivers what's going on really I got a feeling we're not getting the whole truth here

AZFamily

Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants

Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains

PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

2-year-old pulled from neighbors backyard pool in New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River early Wednesday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a missing two-year-old. around 8:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road. The child was later found in a neighbor’s backyard pool. It’s unclear how long the child was in the water, but authorities confirmed that the child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Daily Mountain Fire & Medical paramedics rushed the child to an area hospital.
NEW RIVER, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious

Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School. Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen since 2014. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa now requiring licenses for short-term rentals

When we say party central, the city of Mesa probably doesn’t come to mind. However, starting Feb. 1, a new ordinance takes effect aimed at short-term rentals in Mesa. They must now be licensed – just like in Scottsdale. Super Bowl has certainly prompted homeowners to join the short-term rental game, but Mesa now says you can play, but you’ve got to get a license.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
GLENDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation

WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Peoria police arrest suspect accused of assaulting jogger

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man has been detained by the Peoria Police Department for allegedly trying to sexually assault a jogger on the Skunk Creek Trail on Jan. 28. Steven R. Michael of Phoenix is facing several felony charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman jogging along the trail Saturday morning and threw her to the ground, police said.
PEORIA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February

February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Woman missing from Phoenix neighborhood found safe after Silver Alert

PHOENIX – A woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert after she disappeared from a Phoenix neighborhood was found safe Wednesday, authorities said. Linda Cain, 73, had last been seen Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. near Elliot Road and 51st Street, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
PHOENIX, AZ

