Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 601-699 W Holding Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The light that was recently replaced is very bright and does not conform with the right of the street light on the road. The light is so bright that it makes it hard to enjoy the evening or sleep.

1 DAY AGO