Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 601-699 W Holding Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The light that was recently replaced is very bright and does not conform with the right of the street light on the road. The light is so bright that it makes it hard to enjoy the evening or sleep.
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 409 Siena Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Two vehicles parked in driveway, broken down. Resident parks their working vehicle across sidewalk constantly blocking access for folks to travel, especially our disabled neighbors in wheel chairs who have to ride into the street to get around this persons vehicle.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two Arrested, Charged With Murder of 19-Year-Old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods …
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC

