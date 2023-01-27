ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral candidates weigh in on transportation at Safe Streets for All forum

A steady snowfall didn’t prevent a capacity crowd from showing up to last Saturday’s mayoral candidates’ forum on transportation at the University of Illinois Chicago. But perhaps that should be no surprise, considering the event was organized by the Safe Streets for All coalition, a group of advocacy organizations committed to ensuring all Chicagoans can safely traverse the city car-free, year-round.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s how mayoral candidates can oppose traffic cams without being irresponsible

You’d have thought that the issue of whether drivers should be allowed to speed by up to 9 mph with impunity near Chicago schools and parks had already been settled in July 2022. That’s when Ald. Anthony Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to raise the speed camera ticketing threshold in designated Safety Zones from the current 6 mph over the speed limit back to the previous 10 mph rule was defeated by a landslide 26 to 18 votes.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago

Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Lightfoot faces uphill battle in reelection campaign

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a steep hill to climb if she hopes to win re-election this February. Lightfoot became the first Black woman and the first openly gay elected mayor of Chicago with her 2019 runoff victory against Tony Preckwinkle. Now, early election forecasts see Lightfoot as an underdog...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy