Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayoral candidates weigh in on transportation at Safe Streets for All forum
A steady snowfall didn’t prevent a capacity crowd from showing up to last Saturday’s mayoral candidates’ forum on transportation at the University of Illinois Chicago. But perhaps that should be no surprise, considering the event was organized by the Safe Streets for All coalition, a group of advocacy organizations committed to ensuring all Chicagoans can safely traverse the city car-free, year-round.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Here’s how mayoral candidates can oppose traffic cams without being irresponsible
You’d have thought that the issue of whether drivers should be allowed to speed by up to 9 mph with impunity near Chicago schools and parks had already been settled in July 2022. That’s when Ald. Anthony Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to raise the speed camera ticketing threshold in designated Safety Zones from the current 6 mph over the speed limit back to the previous 10 mph rule was defeated by a landslide 26 to 18 votes.
fox32chicago.com
$99K awarded to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage
CHICAGO - A federal jury has ordered the CTA to pay $99,000 to a Black electrician who claimed he faced retaliation at work — including a noose hung at a rail garage — after he complained of racial discrimination. Lasona McKinney filed his complaint in October of 2018,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
Chicago Defender
Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago
Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
Lightfoot criticized as striking franchise deal with ComEd
Just 29 days before an election that could make her a lame duck, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday asked Chicago City Council members to quickly approve a new, 15-year franchise agreement with ComEd.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago City Council committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics 'taking a beating' from patients
CHICAGO - Amid warnings that Chicago Fire Department paramedics are "taking a literal beating at the hands of their patients," a City Council committee on Monday answered the alarm. The Committee on Public Safety unanimously approved an ordinance championed by Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) at the behest of the Chicago...
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: How much could race impact candidates' chances?
Data from the census done every 10 years shows how Chicago's population has shifted.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Demonstrators in Chicago, suburbs rally for change and transparency after Tyre Nichols' death
"We saw, on Friday night, one of America's most brutal acts!" said Bishop Tavis Grant with the Rainbow Push Coalition.
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
depauliaonline.com
Lightfoot faces uphill battle in reelection campaign
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a steep hill to climb if she hopes to win re-election this February. Lightfoot became the first Black woman and the first openly gay elected mayor of Chicago with her 2019 runoff victory against Tony Preckwinkle. Now, early election forecasts see Lightfoot as an underdog...
CPD warn residents after numerous car thefts on West Side
Chicago police issued an alert to residents, noting that over a dozen cars had been stolen in the past three weeks from the West Side. In a three week period in January, 6 different cars were stolen from the West Side, 12 cars stolen in Austin.
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CBS Chicago
Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Man pointed gun at CTA bus driver after traffic accident: CPD
Chicago police allege a driver who hit a CTA bus on the South Side pointed a gun at the driver after the fender bender. Police said a man was driving a gray Chevy Silverado at 51st and Ashland, at around 11:30 a.m., when he struck a CTA bus.
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
