Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Anticipated PC Games of 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If there's one thing we can say about PC titles in 2023, it's that the industry is moving into a...
Relive the golden years of gaming this Friday when GoldenEye 007 makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Am I dreaming? I literally have not played GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64 since the early 2000s because... well, I haven't had an N64 since the early 2000s. However, it and the Star Wars series are the games I miss the most from that system. This week I'll be able to live the nostalgia of this classic gaming staple on my Nintendo Switch.
TechSpot
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0