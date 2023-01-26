TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Am I dreaming? I literally have not played GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64 since the early 2000s because... well, I haven't had an N64 since the early 2000s. However, it and the Star Wars series are the games I miss the most from that system. This week I'll be able to live the nostalgia of this classic gaming staple on my Nintendo Switch.

5 DAYS AGO