Intel plans another big graphics driver improvement in February
Something to look forward to: Intel has had a hard time entering the dedicated PC graphics card arena. Its first GPU series struggled to reach the market when the company said it would, and initial impressions revealed severe flaws. However, Intel has done a lot to fix some of those deficiencies and remains determined to improve its dedicated graphics offerings.
Discord might be throttling your Nvidia GPU's memory, but here's how you can fix it
In brief: If you frequently leave Discord open on your desktop and have recently noticed degraded game performance from your Nvidia GPU, a Discord glitch might be the culprit. Nvidia will release a fix soon, but also offers directions for manually rectifying the problem.
Intel Alder Lake CPU prices could fall by up to 20%
Why it matters: Thinking about buying an Alder Lake PC? If a new report turns out to be accurate, you might find one cheaper than expected. PC partners look set to benefit from an Intel reduction on the 12th-generation desktop and laptop processors, which would see the higher-end chips' prices slashed by over $100.
Intel reports massive quarterly loss as PC demand continues to wane
In brief: Intel finished 2022 on wobbly legs but is steadfast in its belief that greener pastures are looming. Intel reported revenue of $14.0 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, which is down 32 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Gross margin slid to 39.2 percent from 53.6 percent a year earlier, and net income (loss) was $644 million. Earnings per share (loss) for the quarter checked in at $0.16.
Alleged RTX 4090 Ti specs leak: powerful, hungry, and likely very expensive
Rumor mill: We're starting to get a better indication of whether Nvidia will release an RTX 4090 Ti or a Titan RTX Ada. According to the latest rumors, both cards will be launched at some point. A leaker claims the RTX 4090 Ti will use the AD102 GPU, pack 24GB of 24 Gbps memory, and have a TBP of 600W.
Ryzen 5 7600 vs. Ryzen 5 5600
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600 are admittedly in two distinct product classes with well differentiated price points...
Cloud division saves Microsoft from weak Xbox and Windows performance
Bottom line: Microsoft reported positive year-over-year revenue growth of $52.7 billion for the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, thanks in large part to strong performance from its cloud computing services. The $52.7...
Corsair PSUs with side-mounted power connectors are now available
What just happened? Corsair has officially announced the PSU that made headlines a few weeks ago for its unusual design. The new RMx Shift ATX 3.0 series is the world's first power supply with side-positioned connectors, a design that should make life a lot easier for PC tinkerers.
Japanese chip company plans 2nm prototype production by 2025
In brief: Japanese and US companies have partnered to manufacture 2nm semiconductors within the next few years. With help from Japan's leadership, they hope to compete with Taiwanese industry leader TSMC. One company's president recently revealed the roadmap for 2nm chips.
Apple's first foldable iPad on deck for 2024, claims noted analyst
In brief: A foldable iPad is set to arrive earlier than anticipated according to one noted Apple analyst. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a series of tweets that there might not be a new iPad released in the next 9-12 months. Apple's iPad mini refresh is likely to enter mass production in the first quarter of 2024, he added.
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with exclusive chipset and bigger batteries, S23 Ultra debuts new 200-megapixel sensor
Highly anticipated: At its Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung unveiled its new lineup of non-foldable flagship phones. The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra look almost identical to their predecessors but come with new chipsets and incremental improvements to the cameras and battery life.
Microsoft is preparing to overhaul Windows 11 File Explorer
Something to look forward to: Microsoft has been making changes to the File Explorer interface in Windows 11 since early last year, but it looks like a more significant overhaul is on the horizon. The company plans to reorganize some of the app's current features while integrating it more closely with its other tools.
Samsung looking to impact the PC market with sleek third-gen Galaxy Book laptops
What just happened? As expected, Samsung unveiled their latest Galaxy S23 smartphones at the Unpacked event in San Francisco this morning. What was more surprising, however, was that the company also showed off their new Galaxy notebook PCs at the same event, a sign that it wants to become a more serious player in the PC market.
Samsung unveils the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7, its first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
What just happened? Samsung has unveiled the next product in its expanding Odyssey Neo range, one that straddles the line between monitor and smart TV. The 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) offers a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and is the company's first flat Mini-LED model.
Are these the first photos of a quad-slot, 800W Nvidia Titan RTX Ada?
Rumor mill: When it comes to performance, size, and price, the RTX 4090 is a beast of a graphics card, but it appears that an even more monstrous product is coming to the Ada Lovelace line. Alleged images of what is probably a Titan RTX Ada, though it could be an RTX 4090 Ti, have leaked, showing its massive quad-slot design and four display connectors on the I/O that are aligned vertically rather than the usual horizontal setup.
Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo won't participate in E3 2023
Cutting corners: What was supposed to be the triumphant return of one of the gaming industry's biggest annual events has suffered a major blow. E3 2023 will be the first event in the Los Angeles expo's 18-year history without presentations from any of the major console manufacturers.
When I bought my PC, I got a big enough power supply to put a 2nd GPU in, since at the time 11+ or so years ago..? maybe a few more...
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I am not sure if Daniel understood that besides the discrete graphics, Intel also have integrated graphics out there. This reminded me...
GPU miners trickery: Watch out for painted memory on used graphics cards
PSA: Discolored memory chips are a common sign indicating heavily used graphics cards, possibly former mining cards. Recent evidence suggests some resellers are trying to deceive customers by painting over the memory. The paint comes off relatively easily for those inspecting the used GPUs.
OpenAI says "AI classifier" tool can detect AI-written text
Why it matters: After all the chitchat and the growing contempt for text written by generative AIs like ChatGPT, OpenAI is promoting a new ML algorithm designed to identify such textual output. The results, however, are still pretty bad.
