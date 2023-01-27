TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Rumor mill: When it comes to performance, size, and price, the RTX 4090 is a beast of a graphics card, but it appears that an even more monstrous product is coming to the Ada Lovelace line. Alleged images of what is probably a Titan RTX Ada, though it could be an RTX 4090 Ti, have leaked, showing its massive quad-slot design and four display connectors on the I/O that are aligned vertically rather than the usual horizontal setup.

