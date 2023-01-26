Read full article on original website
Related
9&10 News
Former Safe Harbor Staff Hopes to Bring Affordable Housing to Traverse City
When it gets this cold, the homeless in Traverse City have Safe Harbor to turn to. The shelter opens their doors every night for those who need a warm place to stay. One of Safe Harbor’s leaders is leaving to help more people achieve the dream of home ownership.
9&10 News
Father Fred Foundation Continues to Collect Donations During Annual Food Drive
Father Fred kicked off their annual Frostbite Food Drive on Saturday. They’ve been running this fundraiser for years now, but say this year there is a greater need for donations. They are still collecting donations for a few more days. Their biggest day for donations was Saturday, but they’re...
9&10 News
Bay Reps and Traverse City Central Hockey Programs Honor Veterans in 9th Annual Veterans Cup
Saturday, Traverse City Central and Bay Reps hockey programs participated in the 9th annual Veterans Cup. Donations went towards the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and the game’s jerseys, which had the last name of veterans in attendance on the back, were gifted to the vets after the game. “I just...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
9&10 News
Hunter Jones Named Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year
CHICAGO - Gatorade announced on Monday that Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones is the 2022-23 Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award. The honor comes after the senior exemplified excellence in...
9&10 News
Traverse City Curling Club Hosts Grand Opening
Traverse City Curling Club Hosts Grand Opening (910 Staff) After years of planning, the Traverse City Curling Club officially opened Saturday. Dr. Don Piche, one of the founders of the club says he idea to open a club all started from his interest in watching the sport. “Going back to 2002 when curling started being an Olympic sport again. And then every 4 years I’d watch it and watch about a 12 year period of time, we were able to start a club.”
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
9&10 News
Drivers and Local Transit Resigned to Higher Gas Prices
Gas prices keep inching upward in Michigan. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has increased more than 9 cents per gallon in the state in the last week. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.37 cents. Prices are $0. 41 higher now than a month ago, and $0.14 higher than a year ago.
mibiz.com
BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation
BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
9&10 News
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office. Tensions are high in Lake County following a letter from the Police Officers Association of Michigan revealing police unions in Lake County unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the prosecutor’s office. “I do think...
Comments / 0