Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, will continue their strike Tuesday, causing schools to remain closed. After educators and the city failed to reach an agreement on contracts over the weekend, class was out on Monday. More than 500 teachers in the district were protesting outside all the schools in Woburn, but many of them had moved to Joyce Middle School, where negotiations had been slated to start around 9 a.m.

WOBURN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO