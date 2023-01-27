Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Radio's enterprise reporter Beenish Ahmed, who gave an update on an evolving situation at Wayne County Prison. Visitors have not been permitted since March 2020. Then, Lester Graham of The Environment Report discussed recent concerns by local governments regarding electric vehicles paying road use taxes. Plus, we heard from an associate professor at Michigan State University about recent scientific discoveries that trace the origin of mint. To wrap up, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan spoke about his work studying the impact of bias during the pandemic and how it relates to Asian-American-owned businesses post-covid.

