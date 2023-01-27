ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Benson, Nessel ask Legislature for election resources

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel want the Legislature to adopt tougher laws to help protect Michigan elections from meddling and threats. The two officials made the request in testimony this week before the state House Elections Committee. Nessel said threats against election officials and poll workers are threats against democracy and should be automatic felonies.
Michigan announces first settlement of 2020 PFAS litigation

Michigan has reached its first settlement in a series of lawsuits over PFAS contamination. PFAS are a group of chemicals known for the long time they take to break down. Some kinds have been linked to certain cancers. Under the agreement announced Monday, the plastics company Asahi Kasei Plastics North...
State Legislature passes early presidential primary bill, likely without votes to take effect for 2024

Michigan’s next presidential primary could move up to late February under a bill passed in the state House of Representatives Tuesday. The bill would make Michigan the fifth state to vote in the primaries, behind South Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada and Georgia, if the change is also approved by the full Democratic National Committee. It already passed the state Senate last week.
Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double-check list of voter registrations to be canceled

Michigan’s Secretary of State wants people to double check a soon-to-be released list of voter registrations that are up for cancellation. This year, nearly 100,000 people are slated be removed from the state’s registered voter list. That’s because they haven't participated in any elections since at least 2020 and haven't responded to state notices of cancellation.
As hackers increase ransomware attacks, Michigan schools try to respond

Schools are increasingly becoming targets of ransomware attacks. In the attacks, criminal hackers find a way into a school’s computer network, then shut down the school’s systems and hold its data hostage hoping for a payout. Hackers have hit a number of Michigan school districts and colleges in...
Stateside: Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Radio's enterprise reporter Beenish Ahmed, who gave an update on an evolving situation at Wayne County Prison. Visitors have not been permitted since March 2020. Then, Lester Graham of The Environment Report discussed recent concerns by local governments regarding electric vehicles paying road use taxes. Plus, we heard from an associate professor at Michigan State University about recent scientific discoveries that trace the origin of mint. To wrap up, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan spoke about his work studying the impact of bias during the pandemic and how it relates to Asian-American-owned businesses post-covid.
