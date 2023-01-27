Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Semi-truck hits bucket truck, throws two men into street, TPD
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Troy man is in critical condition after a semi-truck hit a bucket truck and threw two men into the street. According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 2:26 p.m., the TPD responded to an accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street, and when officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims on the roadway suffering injuries from an accident.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Shot in Hand
During the evening hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Dothan Police Department responded to a report of a firearm assault in the 500 block of East Selma Street. Upon arrival, it was determined an adult male had received a gunshot to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Exact details are not known at this time due to conflicting information being provided. The exact location of the incident has not been determined as of now.
wdhn.com
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives....
wtvy.com
Goodman: We’re going after man accused of robbing, molesting Dothan bridal shop clerk
David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way. Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
washingtoncounty.news
Washington County man in critical condition after motorcycle wreck
A 42-year-old Chipley man is in critical condition in an Alabama hospital after a motorcycle accident on Highway 77 near Carter Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on the west shoulder of Highway 77 when the vehicle made a southwest turn into an active construction zone. The driver continued southbound through the construction zone and driving between two construction trucks. The motorcycle hit an uneven lane in the roadway resulting in loss of control of the bike. As the motorcycle continued south, it flipped over causing the driver to fall off. The vehicle came to rest facing southwest with the driver next to the motorcycle.
wdhn.com
Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting DeFuniak police officer
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a...
wtvy.com
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wdhn.com
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
WJHG-TV
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Bay County residents were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries across Bay, Jackson, and Washington Counties. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say on December 11th they tried to do a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup truck on State Road 77 in Wausau. The driver sped away before wrecking the truck in a wooded area nearby.
WJHG-TV
WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen car. According to WCSO deputies, a Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs.
wdhn.com
Free Wiregrass Medical Center health fair
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—For the first time in three years since the pandemic,. Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva held its annual public health fair. Private physicians, clinics, and hospital personnel conducted. numerous health screenings. Community residents were able to get their. blood pressure and glucose checked indicating possible hypertension and...
wdhn.com
Fire burns Dothan grocery and ministry
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan on Thursday night. Dothan Fire was dispatched to the building that is home to Total Deliverance Ministries and McGriff Grocery at 10:31 p.m. Fire crews...
wtvy.com
McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled. Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier. As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant,...
wtvy.com
Kidnapping trial avoided with plea
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Travis Dickson Wilson, apparently suspected of a Houston County crime, received 30-years after pleading guilty Monday to a Florida panhandle kidnapping. The Cottondale man admitted to Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to 14th Judicial...
wdhn.com
Dothan library receives major donation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Many library projects and initiatives may now be possible after the Dothan Houston County Library System was presented with a $50,000 check from the Friends of the Library. The funds, which were presented during the Friends January 25 meeting, were raised throughout 2022, mainly through...
wdhn.com
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
Comments / 1