More Walking Leads to Lower Cardiovascular Risk
New research published in the journal Circulation has shown that more steps per day lead to a progressively lower risk of cardiovascular disease in older adults. The meta-analysis included eight studies with over 20,000 adult participants in total. Participants’ steps were measured using activity-tracking devices, and cardiovascular disease events among participants were monitored with a mean follow-up time of 6.2 years.
Warning as popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
SUGARY drinks like full-fat Cola can increase people's risk of deadly heart attacks and strokes, a study has revealed. Experts based in the US found drinking the popular beverages can lead to a dangerous spike in blood sugar levels. This is because sweet drinks contain very high levels of a...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
EatingWell
7 Anti-Inflammatory Fats You Should Eat, According to a Dietitian
No matter how many marathons you run, how many dietary supplements you take daily or how often you see your chiropractor, inflammation is unavoidable. Trauma, infections, injury and toxins trigger inflammation to defend your body's health. While inflammation sounds like the ultimate killjoy, its job is to fight these foreign invaders so your body can heal and get healthy again, per StatPearls.
Heart attack: Worst habit you may do, simple way to calculate your risk
If a heart attack or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health. If cardiovascular diseases or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health problems as other people, though.
It’s True: Yoga Has More Heart-Healthy Benefits Than Stretching Alone, According to Science
Sometimes after a great yoga class, you stand up from the mat and just feel…incredible. Your muscles are loose, your mind is clear, and you swear you can feel your blood flowing through your veins bringing your body all those good nutrients it craves. Could yoga actually be as...
Even Light Exercise Can Help Arthritic Knees
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Even short bouts of light exercise can help the millions of people with knee osteoarthritis reduce pain and improve their range of motion.
Skipping breakfast linked to greater risk of dying from heart disease, study finds
Skipping breakfast is linked to a higher risk of death from heart disease, according to a new study that sheds more light on mortality risks in older adults from missing meals.The research, published recently in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, assessed the associations of meal frequency, skipping, and intervals with all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality in American adults aged 40 and above.Scientists, including those from The University of Tennessee in the US, found that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults.They say skipping breakfast...
boldsky.com
Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain: What Is The Recommended Amount Of Physical Activity?
Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis, where the immune system attacks itself. Autoimmune arthritis can occur in a variety of ways. It has been reported that almost half of the global population suffers from autoimmune arthritis disease, however only 50% receive a proper diagnosis. There are...
EatingWell
The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian
Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
SignalsAZ
Walk Your Way to Better Health
During any given day we walk. We walk to the kitchen for coffee. We walk the dog. We may even walk to work. But did you know that doing this simple act of moving one foot in front of the other throughout our day can pack a healthy punch too?
Is walking good exercise? Plus, the health benefits of including more cardio in your routine
Is walking good exercise? Personal trainer reveals all you need to know about the benefits for your health
msn.com
Cashew: Nutrition tips from experts
“Cashew prevents cardiovascular and chronic diseases” - María F. Carzon, Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition. “Eating 1/2 cup of cashews a day may help prevent heart disease” - Toni Tran, Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian. → Cashew: See more perspectives. → Love Cashew? Get nutritional...
Healthline
How Does Resistance Training Prevent Osteoporosis?
Weightlifting makes your bones stronger and denser, reducing your risk of fractures. Osteoporosis is a condition in which your bones become weak and brittle. This increases your risk of fractures, chronic pain, and decreased mobility. Though weightlifting might seem like it’s the last thing you should do in this situation,...
MedicalXpress
A heart-healthy life begins with good prenatal care
Statistics show more babies are born in August and September than any other time of the year. That means a lot of future parents will soon learn they're expecting. The American Heart Association says it's never too early to start prenatal health care to help keep mom and baby heart healthy.
Harvard Health
Time for a diabetes tune-up
5 takeaways from the 2023 diabetes guidelines. At nearly 300 pages long, the recently released 2023 American Diabetes Association Standards of Medical Care are quite comprehensive. And given the strong link between obesity and diabetes, one major theme is weight loss. For the estimated 37 million Americans currently living with diabetes, what other changes are worth noting?
diabetesdaily.com
The Supplements that Do (and Don’t) Help Heart and Diabetes Health
A new study has evaluated the long-term health effects of 27 micronutrient supplements. The work draws on a massive collection of evidence to score each supplement on its cardiometabolic effects, including its influence on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, which was published in...
MedicalXpress
Weightlifting your way to weight loss
Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...
