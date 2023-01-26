ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

labroots.com

More Walking Leads to Lower Cardiovascular Risk

New research published in the journal Circulation has shown that more steps per day lead to a progressively lower risk of cardiovascular disease in older adults. The meta-analysis included eight studies with over 20,000 adult participants in total. Participants’ steps were measured using activity-tracking devices, and cardiovascular disease events among participants were monitored with a mean follow-up time of 6.2 years.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
EatingWell

7 Anti-Inflammatory Fats You Should Eat, According to a Dietitian

No matter how many marathons you run, how many dietary supplements you take daily or how often you see your chiropractor, inflammation is unavoidable. Trauma, infections, injury and toxins trigger inflammation to defend your body's health. While inflammation sounds like the ultimate killjoy, its job is to fight these foreign invaders so your body can heal and get healthy again, per StatPearls.
The Independent

Skipping breakfast linked to greater risk of dying from heart disease, study finds

Skipping breakfast is linked to a higher risk of death from heart disease, according to a new study that sheds more light on mortality risks in older adults from missing meals.The research, published recently in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, assessed the associations of meal frequency, skipping, and intervals with all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality in American adults aged 40 and above.Scientists, including those from The University of Tennessee in the US, found that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults.They say skipping breakfast...
EatingWell

The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian

Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
Healthline

Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼

Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
SignalsAZ

Walk Your Way to Better Health

During any given day we walk. We walk to the kitchen for coffee. We walk the dog. We may even walk to work. But did you know that doing this simple act of moving one foot in front of the other throughout our day can pack a healthy punch too?
msn.com

Cashew: Nutrition tips from experts

“Cashew prevents cardiovascular and chronic diseases” - María F. Carzon, Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition. “Eating 1/2 cup of cashews a day may help prevent heart disease” - Toni Tran, Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian. → Cashew: See more perspectives. → Love Cashew? Get nutritional...
Healthline

How Does Resistance Training Prevent Osteoporosis?

Weightlifting makes your bones stronger and denser, reducing your risk of fractures. Osteoporosis is a condition in which your bones become weak and brittle. This increases your risk of fractures, chronic pain, and decreased mobility. Though weightlifting might seem like it’s the last thing you should do in this situation,...
MedicalXpress

A heart-healthy life begins with good prenatal care

Statistics show more babies are born in August and September than any other time of the year. That means a lot of future parents will soon learn they're expecting. The American Heart Association says it's never too early to start prenatal health care to help keep mom and baby heart healthy.
Harvard Health

Time for a diabetes tune-up

5 takeaways from the 2023 diabetes guidelines. At nearly 300 pages long, the recently released 2023 American Diabetes Association Standards of Medical Care are quite comprehensive. And given the strong link between obesity and diabetes, one major theme is weight loss. For the estimated 37 million Americans currently living with diabetes, what other changes are worth noting?
diabetesdaily.com

The Supplements that Do (and Don’t) Help Heart and Diabetes Health

A new study has evaluated the long-term health effects of 27 micronutrient supplements. The work draws on a massive collection of evidence to score each supplement on its cardiometabolic effects, including its influence on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, which was published in...
MedicalXpress

Weightlifting your way to weight loss

Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...

