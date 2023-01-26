Read full article on original website
TOPAZ-1 Data Support New Frontline Option in Patients With BTC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Nilofer S. Azad, MD, discussed the data supporting the previous standard of care and the new frontline regimen of gemcitabine, cisplatin, and durvalumab for patients with biliary tract cancers. Targeted OncologyTM: What regimens are available for patients with newly diagnosed advanced biliary tract...
Design and Goals of the Phase 3 GLOW Study for CLL
Carolyn Owen, MD, discusses the phase 3 GLOW study which evaluated fixed-duration ibrutinib and venetoclax in elderly or unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. . Carolyn Owen, MD, associate professor in the Division of Hematology & Hematological Malignancies, University of Calgary, and hematologist at the Tom Baker Cancer Center, discusses the phase 3 GLOW study (NCT03462719) which evaluated fixed-duration ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and venetoclax (Venclexta) in elderly or unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
An Introduction to Biomarker Testing in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Jason Porter, MD: Thank you for joining us for his targeted oncology virtual tumor board. In today's presentation, my colleagues and I will read two clinical cases of non-small cell lung cancer; discuss commonly observed targetable genomic alterations; outline approaches to biomarker testing observed racial, age, and socioeconomic disparities and biomarker testing; and we'll share our perspectives on key clinical trial data that may impact our decisions. I'm Dr. Jason Porter. I'm a medical oncologist and hematologist at the West Cancer Center Research Institute, where I'm also the director of the lung cancer disease research group. And today I'm joined by Dr. Eric Vail, if you want to introduce yourself?
