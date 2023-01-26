Jason Porter, MD: Thank you for joining us for his targeted oncology virtual tumor board. In today's presentation, my colleagues and I will read two clinical cases of non-small cell lung cancer; discuss commonly observed targetable genomic alterations; outline approaches to biomarker testing observed racial, age, and socioeconomic disparities and biomarker testing; and we'll share our perspectives on key clinical trial data that may impact our decisions. I'm Dr. Jason Porter. I'm a medical oncologist and hematologist at the West Cancer Center Research Institute, where I'm also the director of the lung cancer disease research group. And today I'm joined by Dr. Eric Vail, if you want to introduce yourself?

