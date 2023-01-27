ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Bill to give Petersburg a shot at a casino advances

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WndH_0kSjkt2H00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s pursuit of a $1.4 billion casino project cleared a hurdle Thursday after a Virginia Senate subcommittee recommended it move forward.

Several speakers in support and opposition of the legislation from state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), including representatives from Petersburg, the city of Richmond and the casino developer picked by Petersburg, spoke Thursday during the state Senate’s General Laws and Technology gaming subcommittee.

Sen. Morrissey’s bill would add Petersburg to the list of eligible cities for a casino referendum so city residents would decide whether it would be built.

The legislation would also prevent Richmond from holding a second vote until Petersburg “has had a reasonable opportunity” for its own.

Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort

Morrissey told the subcommittee when introducing his bill that it would be transformational for “one of the most iconic cities in the United States” and help address Petersburg’s economic needs with the tax revenue it would generate. He said it would help with job growth and increase funding for public schools in the city.

Petersburg residents spoke in favor and opposition of the bill, with some sharing doubts about the proposed project’s economic benefits and others saying it would be the boost the city needs.

Concerns were raised about the process Petersburg utilized when picking casino operator Cordish Companies, with city representatives telling the panel that a third-party consultant reviewed proposals from seven developers and came to the City Council with a recommendation.

REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit

According to the plan presented by the city, the ‘Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia’ project would be in multiple phases and include a casino, hotel, resort pool and center for events such as live music.

Richmond’s first effort to bring a casino to the city’s Southside failed in 2021 by just under 1,500 votes . Lawmakers on the subcommittee asked Richmond City Council members who attended Thursday’s hearing how the second effort would be different.

Richmond City Council member Cynthia Newbille said there were a combination of factors that led to the vote, saying it was “not sufficiently vetted” to give residents clarity on the project.

Morrissey disputed that claim, saying that backers of a Richmond casino far outspent those who opposed the move.

The recommendation for approval doesn’t guarantee the bill will advance to the Senate floor, it only moves the legislation to the full General Laws and Technology Committee for a formal vote.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

GRTC considers safety measures, state delegate considers mandatory minimums after assaults on buses

"Our mission (in part) at GRTC is to provide safe transportation options. Over the years, we have installed partitions on our buses which offer a separation between operators and riders," Mason said. "Our training department conducts ongoing de-escalation training exercises, which aid in reducing verbal and physical conflicts. We also have enhanced direct communication between our dispatch team and operators on the street."
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

How Richmond school leaders, state delegate are working to close $15M gap on Fox Elementary rebuild

"It's been a constant refrain from me and from some of my colleagues that the state doesn't do enough when it comes to capital infrastructure, and, quite frankly, it doesn't do enough when it comes to public education, generally," Bourne said. "Each year, we fight [...] to get more dollars from the state to our local school divisions, and this is another attempt at that."
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

72K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy