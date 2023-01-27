ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola Beach, FL

WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR

Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

