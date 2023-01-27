Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WEAR
5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Five people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Wednesday night. The crash happened on Mobile Highway and Saufley Field Road at 5:58 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Subaru struck a gray Dodge Ram, which then struck a...
Woman shot while at stop sign on Pace Blvd: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while at a stop sign on Pace Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue Wednesday night. Sgt. Melony Peterson said the passenger of a “dark colored vehicle” fired shots at the victim’s car striking the windshield and passenger window. The victim was shot […]
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
WEAR
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
WEAR
Deputies: Peachtree Commons Apartment shooting sends 2 to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people late Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Warrington. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at the Peachtree Commons Apartments on Twin Oaks Drive. Deputies say one of the victims involved...
WEAR
19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
WEAR
1 dead after shooting at Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead after a fatal shooting Tuesday morning at an Escambia County home, according to the sheriff's office. A homicide investigation is underway. Deputies were called to the home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy. near Lillian Hwy. around 11 a.m. Upon arrival,...
WEAR
'Need the community to help': Escambia County deputies investigate 5 shootings in 4 days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There have been five shootings in the past four days in Escambia County. In those shootings, two people killed and five others were injured. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff says at least two of these shootings are...
Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
Old portion of Pensacola Bay Bridge to be demolished, bridge will close for an hour on Wednesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Pensacola Police Department, they will be closing the Pensacola Bay Bridge in both directions on Wednesday. The department posted on Twitter both directions will be closed at some point between 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., so crews can demolish a portion of the old bridge that is under […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor arrested for third time in three months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail for the third time since Nov. 30. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, LaCoste was arrested on Feb. 1, for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He has been booked in the Escambia County Jail since 8:32 a.m., being held […]
YAHOO!
ECSO: Deputies investigating Blue Angel Parkway body found with gunshot wound as homicide
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is has opened a homicide investigation after deputies responded to Blue Angel Parkway near Lillian Highway on Tuesday morning and found a deceased person with a gunshot wound. Morgan Lewis, ECSO spokeswoman, told the News Journal the man was found outside at 11 a.m. Monday...
Pensacola man charged with murder in New Year’s Day shooting: Milton Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis Monday, according to a release from the City of Milton. Cameron Vashawn Johnson, 26, was charged with murder, according to Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made the arrest at a […]
WEAR
Contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested in Escambia County on warrant out of Okaloosa County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail again Wednesday morning. Lacoste was booked in Escambia County at 8:32 a.m. on a warrant out of Okaloosa County. The details on that warrant have not yet been released. This is the second time LaCoste has been arrested in...
WEAR
Victim in fatal Escambia County house party shooting identified as 24-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family identifies the victim killed in a shooting at an Escambia County house party this past weekend as a 24-year-old man. The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Pin High Drive. The sheriff's office says a man was shot in the chest before later dying from his injuries at the hospital.
