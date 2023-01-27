ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ivey issues rules for responding to public record requests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday ordered state agencies to follow new procedures for responding to public record requests, changes intended to provide structure in a state with one of the weakest open records laws in the country.

Ivey signed an order instructing executive-branch agencies to: establish a portal for requests; respond within 15 days for a simple request or 45 days for a more complicated request; and limit fees to $20-per-hour for preparation time and 50 cents per page for paper copies.

“Access to public records is essential to guaranteeing transparency in government, and I am proud to sign this executive order that improves this process as a whole,” Ivey said in a statement.

However, the order only applies to executive-branch agencies and does not address an appeal process or the exemptions that have been used to deny requests.

Alabama’s public records law says any citizen has the right to inspect and take copies of public writings, except for those exempted by law. However, it does not provide deadlines for responses or an enforcement mechanism beyond filing a lawsuit.

A 2007 comparison of state open records laws conducted by the Better Government Association and the National Freedom of Information Coalition ranked Alabama at the bottom of the nation. While the review gave 38 states, including Alabama, an “F” grade, Alabama tied for last place in the comparative rankings.

Politics

Felicia Mason, executive director of the Alabama Press Association, said the executive order is a step forward. Mason said many state laws provide remedies to pursue if a request is denied and most address response requirements and possible fees.

“We applaud the governor’s executive order which provides a minimum response time as well as addressing the fees charged for obtaining the records,” Mason wrote in an email.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, who has previously tried to overhaul the open records law, said he also welcomed the governor’s efforts. Orr, a Republican from Decatur, Alabama, said he will introduce legislation in the upcoming session to include other government entities.

“I certainly applaud the governor’s efforts to bring more transparency to state government. However, the work must continue with city and county level governments to complete the circle,” Orr said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, faced decades in prison in Nevada after he was charged in 2019 with five felonies, including assault and battery. But a deal with Clark County prosecutors allowed him to instead plead guilty to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him in September 2021 to serve between one and 2 1/2 years in a state prison. William Quenga, a spokesperson for the Nevada prison system, told The Associated Press in an email that Foster arrived Oct. 18, 2021, at a prison intake facility but was released the same day, because the judge had factored into Foster’s punishment the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial. That means Foster had served his minimum sentence behind bars but was a half-year from serving the maximum time given by the judge.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Associated Press

Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson

WASHINGTON (AP) — New day, new tunnel. President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans. The money is part of $1.2 billion in mega grants being awarded under the 2021 infrastructure law. The Democratic president’s trip to New York City comes on the heels of his stop Monday in Baltimore to highlight the replacement of an aging rail tunnel there, where he pledged that government spending on infrastructure will boost economic growth and create blue-collar jobs. “When America sees these projects popping up across the country, it sends a really important message: When we work together, there’s not a damn thing we can’t do,” Biden said Monday. “There’s nothing beyond our capacity.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Kansas firefighters find man on fire in Walmart bathroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas firefighters found a man on fire inside a restroom at a Walmart store this weekend. Topeka city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told the Topeka Capital-Journal that firefighters found the man when they went to a Walmart Neighborhood Market around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. “Upon arrival, firefighters...
TOPEKA, KS
The Associated Press

Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. The evidence showed that Caston searched Google for “cheap abortion pills,” “free abortion clinic” and “can you cause a miscarriage if you hit yourself in the stomach hard enough?” After she gave birth, Cason researched if you can bury a baby in a back garden.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius). Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff’s office. “It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
MULBERRY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy