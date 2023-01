GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)JP Pegues scored 17 points to help Furman beat UNC Greensboro 69-57 on Sunday. Pegues was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the foul line for the Paladins (17-6, 8-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 15 points and five rebounds, while Mike Bothwell scored 10.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO