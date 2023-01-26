UTICA, NY – Utica police officers assisted a woman with a potentially deadly situation on Oneida Street after her ex-boyfriend appeared to be ready to kill her with a knife on Monday. At approximately 12:30 pm, Utica Police units responded to a menacing with a knife incident at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Oneida Street. She was greeted upon arrival by a party who informed her that her ex-boyfriend had knocked on her door. She opened the door and saw the male point a knife at her chest and threaten her. Her life was in danger and The post Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.

UTICA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO