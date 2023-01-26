ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Utica man accused of breaking into Bagel Grove on Burrstone Road

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Bagel Grove on Burrstone Road over the weekend. Utica police were called to the eatery around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29 after a man was seen on surveillance video walking around inside. When officers arrived...
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint

UTICA, NY – Utica police officers assisted a woman with a potentially deadly situation on Oneida Street after her ex-boyfriend appeared to be ready to kill her with a knife on Monday. At approximately 12:30 pm, Utica Police units responded to a menacing with a knife incident at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Oneida Street. She was greeted upon arrival by a party who informed her that her ex-boyfriend had knocked on her door. She opened the door and saw the male point a knife at her chest and threaten her. Her life was in danger and The post Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating serious crash in Smithfield

Smithfield, NY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident on Swamp Road in the Town of Smithfield. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, January 30, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Swamp Road, north of Fearon Road in the Town of Smithfield, regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with a serious injury.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Man charged after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend with knife

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her home on Oneida Street. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Zy-Aire J. Brooks-Barlow, was knocking on her door just after noon on Jan. 30. Brooks-Barlow allegedly pointed a knife at her chest and threatened her with it.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy