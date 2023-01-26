Read full article on original website
WKTV
Utica man accused of breaking into Bagel Grove on Burrstone Road
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Bagel Grove on Burrstone Road over the weekend. Utica police were called to the eatery around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29 after a man was seen on surveillance video walking around inside. When officers arrived...
Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint
UTICA, NY – Utica police officers assisted a woman with a potentially deadly situation on Oneida Street after her ex-boyfriend appeared to be ready to kill her with a knife on Monday. At approximately 12:30 pm, Utica Police units responded to a menacing with a knife incident at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Oneida Street. She was greeted upon arrival by a party who informed her that her ex-boyfriend had knocked on her door. She opened the door and saw the male point a knife at her chest and threaten her. Her life was in danger and The post Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
cnycentral.com
Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating serious crash in Smithfield
Smithfield, NY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident on Swamp Road in the Town of Smithfield. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, January 30, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Swamp Road, north of Fearon Road in the Town of Smithfield, regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with a serious injury.
How Syracuse police made arrests in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee in 10 days
Syracuse, N.Y. — The murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz kicked off a massive investigation by Syracuse police detectives and patrol officers that in 10 days lead to the arrests of three people. Police announced last week the arrests of the three — Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, Ra’sean V. Patterson,...
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
WKTV
Utica Man charged after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend with knife
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her home on Oneida Street. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Zy-Aire J. Brooks-Barlow, was knocking on her door just after noon on Jan. 30. Brooks-Barlow allegedly pointed a knife at her chest and threatened her with it.
WKTV
Suspect allegedly rips security cameras from walls at Kennedy Plaza in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly ripping security cameras from the walls at Kennedy Plaza apartments. Police were called to the apartment complex just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 after the suspect allegedly started pulling the surveillance cameras down and damaging doors in the building.
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
WKTV
Utica man charged with hate crimes after threatening employees at convenience store in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening workers at a convenience store in Oneida Square on Jan. 28. Police were called to 1321 Oneida St. around 2:35 p.m. after a man reportedly came into the store, threatened employees and sprayed them with an unknown substance before trying to light the substance on fire.
Video captures suspect killing man working at Blue Star gas station, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A prosecutor revealed Tuesday in court that there is strong evidence against a man accused of shooting a Syracuse gas station worker: The killing was all captured on video. The critical piece to the case is the high-quality video that shows Kareem Huggins killing Raouf Muharram,...
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Delaware Co. man indicted for armed burglary
Yesterday in Delaware County Court, a man was charged with 3 counts of felony burglary.
3 shooters got out of an SUV, opened fire from 100 feet in Brexialee’s murder, prosecutor says
Syracuse, N.Y — Three suspects charged in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz were only 100 feet from her when they opened fire, a prosecutor said in court Monday. Assistant District Attorney Robert Moran revealed new details in the murder of Brexialee during a bail hearing for Dahviere R....
localsyr.com
Bail set for one of three suspects charged with murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday. 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review....
House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
WKTV
Neighbor tried to warn officials about safety concerns prior to fire that destroyed home in Hartwick
HARTWICK, N.Y. -- On Monday, Jan. 30, fire destroyed a house on Back Alley Road in Hartwick. In April of 2022 there was another fire about 50 feet from this residence. Bryan LoRusso owns several properties nearby, and says a man with a criminal background resided in both houses prior to the fires.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
