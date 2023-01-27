ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, police said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died Tuesday night...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Idaho sheep rancher, former state senator receives recognition from national organization

Idaho’s Jeff Siddoway was presented with the McClure Silver Ram Award on Jan. 20 at the American Sheep Industry Association’s Annual Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. The award is dedicated to volunteer commitment and service and is presented to a sheep producer who has made substantial contributions to the sheep industry in his or her state, region or nation.
IDAHO STATE
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season

BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
IDAHO STATE
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one...
OHIO STATE
Washington state Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Inslee’s office said in a statement Wednesday that he had tested positive and was experiencing very mild symptoms including a cough. He is consulting with his doctor about whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments, according to the statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho gas prices fly past the national average

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho bill would move state audit agency under GOP control

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Idaho's only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state's independent auditing agency under Republican control. Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the...
IDAHO STATE
Resolution introduced aims to toss out Idaho's Blaine amendment

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A resolution that aims to toss out Idaho's so-called Blaine amendment has been introduced in Senate Education Committee Monday afternoon. Idaho’s Blaine amendment says public funds cannot be used for any sectarian or religious purpose, including for religious schools. Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) and...
IDAHO STATE
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
IDAHO STATE

